2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round Two/IIHF World Championships Semi Finals Open Thread- May 28, 2022

With the Western Conference Finals matchup set after Colorado’s last second win over the St. Louis Blues, there’s one series left to decide, and that’s the Carolina Hurricanes vs the New York Rangers. Carolina is through to the Conference Finals with a win tonight, and will meet Tampa Bay next week. If the Rangers win, that sets up a Game Seven in Raleigh on Monday night.

Before that, we’ve got World Championships action today, as Team Canada meets Czechia in the Semi Finals. The Canadians advanced after a thrilling OT win over Sweden on Thursday. Down 3-0 to the Swedes heading into the third period, Team Canada mounted a furious comeback. It was 3-1 with two minutes remaining when Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mat Barzal scored thirty seconds apart to send it to overtime, where just 0:43 into the extra frame, Drake Batherson beat Swedish keeper Linus Ullmark to complete the comeback.

A win will give them a chance to defend their title from last year, and they would face either Finland or the United States. As we write this, it’s 3-2 Finland after two periods. The Czechs advanced with a 4-1 win over Germany in the quarter finals.

Chris Dreidger was huge in Canada’s win, shutting the door in the third to help Canada battle their way back to victory.

CAROLINA HURRICANES vs NEW YORK RANGERS- 5PM PST- (Carolina leads 3-2)

The Canes can advance with a win in MSG tonight, but it seems as though this one is fated to go the full seven. They’ve won every home game they’ve played, but have yet to win a game on the road. And with the Rangers already overcoming an elimination scenario against Pittsburgh in Round One, they’re confident they can force a Game Seven in this one.