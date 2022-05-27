2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round Two Open Thread- May 27, 2022

After a wild night in Calgary, it set one half of the Western Conference Finals matchup. The Edmonton Oilers got a big night (again) from Leon Draisaitl, and a little help from a controversial overturned goal that would have given the Calgary Flames the lead late in the third as Connor McDavid’s OT dagger ended the Flames’ playoff run in a 5-4 victory. Tonight we see if the Colorado Avalanche can rebound after letting one slip away against St. Louis on Wednesday night.

ST. LOUIS BLUES vs COLORADO AVALANCHE- 5:00PM PST- (Colorado leads 3-2)

The Avs seemed to have things locked down in Game Five, heading into the third period with a 3-1 lead. But after Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou tied it up, Nathan MacKinnon scored what will likely hold up as the goal of the playoffs to restore the Colorado lead with just 2:46 remaining.

But with Ville Husso on the bench for the extra attacker, Robert Thomas’ second of the night sent it to OT, where Tyler Bozek helped the Blues head home with a chance to tie the series up and force a winner take all Game Seven.

It was a fairly uncharacteristic breakdown for the Avs, and you can bet Jared Bednar will make adjustments to avoid the lapses that let St. Louis back into that game in the third period. They’ll also need a bounce back game from Darcy Kuemper in this one, as he didn’t look good in that final frame.

For the Blues, it’s just keep doing what works. They’ve found ways to penetrate a pretty solid defensive team in Colorado, and with a raucous crowd behind them tonight, it should make for another thrilling night of playoff hockey.