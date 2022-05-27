 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Karlsson Signs

The Canucks got around to signing top SHL prospect Linus Karlsson

By Markus Meyer
NHL: MAR 20 Sabres at Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • The Canucks announced the signing of prospect Linus Karlsson, the SHL’s Rookie of the Year:
  • The specifics of the Karlsson contract:
  • A sad update on Brock Boeser’s family situation. The thoughts of the Nucks Misconduct crew are with the Boeser family:
  • A look at some JT Miller speculation from Darren Dreger:
  • An Alex Chiasson update:
  • And looking at John Marino as a potential trade target:

Hockey News

  • The Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Western Conference Final after a 5-4 overtime win over the Calgary Flames in game five, while the Carolina Hurricanes took a 3-2 series lead with a. 3-1 win over the New York Rangers [NHL.com]
  • The Oilers-Flames elimination game was not without controversy, with a Blake Coleman go-ahead goal overturned after being ruled a kicking motion:
  • A disturbing sexual assault story out of the CHL:
  • An interview with Hilary Knight:

