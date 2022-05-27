Wake With Elias: Karlsson Signs

Canucks News
- The Canucks announced the signing of prospect Linus Karlsson, the SHL’s Rookie of the Year:
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has signed forward Linus Karlsson to an entry-level contract.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) May 26, 2022
DETAILS | https://t.co/1K7ZNNAuly
- The specifics of the Karlsson contract:
F Linus Karlsson #Canucks— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 26, 2022
2018 3rd round pick (87th overall)
2 year ELC
$883,750 cap hit
2022-23: $750k base + $92.5k SB + $82.5k PB
2023-24: $832.5k base + $92.5k SB
$70k minors salary in both seasonshttps://t.co/bH7T2Yca50
- A sad update on Brock Boeser’s family situation. The thoughts of the Nucks Misconduct crew are with the Boeser family:
Update on Boeser’s Dad #Canucks pic.twitter.com/qE9tz6TsLc— sunshine (@sadcanucksfan_) May 26, 2022
- A look at some JT Miller speculation from Darren Dreger:
.@DarrenDreger: "Every team that didn't win the 1st-round that felt like they should've won the 1st-round has to be looking at a piece like JT Miller.— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) May 26, 2022
"Could Toronto use him? The same thing applies for the Minnesota Wild...look at Florida." #Canucks

- An Alex Chiasson update:
Alex Chiasson agent Pat Morris : Alex has no intention to sign in Switzerland. His 1st intention is to resign with VAN if there is reciprocal interest...or failing that continue his career with another NHL team at the appropriate free agency period. VAN is his 1st choice.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) May 26, 2022
- And looking at John Marino as a potential trade target:
Should John Marino be a Canucks trade target? Analyzing fit and potential cost https://t.co/OXfkhNdLwG— The Athletic Vancouver (@TheAthleticVAN) May 26, 2022
Hockey News
- The Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Western Conference Final after a 5-4 overtime win over the Calgary Flames in game five, while the Carolina Hurricanes took a 3-2 series lead with a. 3-1 win over the New York Rangers [NHL.com]
- The Oilers-Flames elimination game was not without controversy, with a Blake Coleman go-ahead goal overturned after being ruled a kicking motion:
This is the angle for the Coleman goal reversal that is most convincing, in my view. But was it a distinct kicking motion? That will be debated for a long time, depending on how overtime goes. pic.twitter.com/kpHIhKYvjR— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 27, 2022
- A disturbing sexual assault story out of the CHL:
A woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight CHL players, including members of Canada’s 2017-18 World Junior team, has agreed to drop a lawsuit against the players, Hockey Canada, and the CHL after reaching a settlement.— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 26, 2022
Story from @rwesthead: https://t.co/PzLvQ8p9Wm pic.twitter.com/fHS2BAhZFv
- An interview with Hilary Knight:
There are stories you’ve probably heard about @HilaryKnight, her childhood dreams, the challenges of women’s hockey. Or you know about the Olympic medals, the big goals, the accolades.— Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) May 26, 2022
It’s time for the full picture. At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/kFGBj6A2Wy
