Wake With Elias: Could Brock Boeser go the Patrik Laine route?

Canucks News

Here’s one telling excerpt from the article, according to Kuzma’s sources.

“If an extension is below US $6 million annually, that could be a problem, according to an NHL source. The only way that figure works is with a much longer extension.

Accepting a multi-year deal would mean aiming for something close to the reverse arbitration number of US $6.375 million. If not, playing out the one-year QO makes sense because Boeser would be in the same arbitration situation next year.”

Boeser is surely thankful for agent Ben Hankinson, who got him into this plum position when he signed his last deal.

His $7.5 million qualifying offer means that Boeser will probably be pleased with his next deal, no matter if it’s short-term or long-term.

That puts the ball in the Canucks court. Is this new management regime ready to go long with Boeser, and commit to a player who had the worst statistical season of his NHL career to date? Would they really go with the Loui Eriksson special, and lock up Boeser on a contract in the neighbourhood of 6x6?

If it’s a short-term deal, Boeser could sign a two-year contract which would walk him to unrestricted free agency. However, what’s likely better for Boeser and the Canucks over that option, is having Boeser simply accept his one-year qualifying offer for $7.5 million, which would make him an RFA again next offseason.

That’s exactly what Patrik Laine and the Columbus Blue Jackets did prior to this season.

The second overall pick from 2016 had a brutal first season in Columbus last year, posting 10 goals and 21 points in 45 games.

While his performance wasn’t deserving of a raise, general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen was backed into a corner since Laine had the Boeser special: a qualifying offer of $7.5 million.

Laine accepted his one-year qualifying offer for $7.5 million heading into this season. And, he delivered, hitting the point-per-game mark for the first time in his career with 26 goals and 56 points in 56 games.

I’d expect Boeser to have a similar bounceback next season. His on-ice shooting percentage at even-strength was indicative of a player who suffered brutal puck luck.

The Canucks would be wise to bet on the player and lock him up long-term, if they can do so at a cap hit around $6 million per season. If that’s not in the plans, expect Boeser to accept his qualifying offer and bet on himself.

Nothing surprising came out of the report from Sportsnet 650’s Satiar Shah. He said the package included a 2022 first-round pick, defenceman Nils Lundqvist and Filip Chytil.

Prospect Vitali Kravtsov was also in the conversation, but rookie right-shot defenceman Braden Schneider was never in play.

However, his most clip-worthy moment came when he dropped this soundbite.

Around the NHL

Look out Carolina, Igor Shesterkin is cooking.

The Rangers tied their series with the Hurricanes 2-2 after a 4-1 win on home ice last night.

Even in Carolina’s two wins, they haven’t been able to score more than two goals in one contest. They’ve scored six goals on Shesterkin in four games.

Finally, in easily the most entertaining series of Round Two so far, the Oilers extended their series lead 3-1 after a thrilling win against the Calgary Flames.

Both Jacob Markstrom and Mike Smith might be lacking sleep after this one.

