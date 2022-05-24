2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 24, 2022

With Tampa Bay sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy winning Florida Panthers last night, it’s down to three teams left in the Eastern Conference, while over in the West last night Nazem Kadri tuned out the racist attacks from Blues fans and some pretty shitty responses from the Blues themselves, with a hat trick as the Avs took a 3-1 series lead.

NEW YORK RANGERS vs CAROLINA HURRICANES- 4:00PM PST (Carolina leads 2-1)

Knowing that your reward for winning this series is facing a well-rested Lightning squad must be rather daunting. For the Hurricanes, they can head home for an elimination game with a win tonight, while a Rangers victory can turn this into a best of three affair for the right to try and unseat the champions in the Conference Finals.

Game Three between these teams got heated, and the comments from Ryan Reaves could add fuel to that fire:

Ryan Reaves' plan for Game 4:



"I'm going to go do my thing. I'm going to run some people, get in their face and try to get the same result as [Sunday], another win."



Rod Brind'Amour's response:



This series has been all about the goaltending so far. Antti Raanta was spectacular in the first two contests, while Igor Shesterkin responded with a fantastic performance in Game Three. It’s going to continue to be a theme, though the potential for fireworks tonight will make special teams a major factor in who emerges victorious.

EDMONTON OILERS vs CALGARY FLAMES- 6:30PM PST- (Edmonton leads 2-1)

The Oilers played what was easily their best game of the playoffs in Game Three, and the pushback from Calgary has to be from their skilled players and not mouth-breathing buffoons like Milan Lucic. The question is, does Darryl Sutter know a way to beat the Oilers that doesn’t involve a live action 70’s hockey roleplay? Trying to goon it up hasn’t worked, and unless they can a) get Mike Smith off his game like they did in Game One, b) shut down the Oilers top guns, and c) get a solid performance out of Jacob Markstrom, they will be heading back to the Saddledome Thursday looking to avoid being eliminated.