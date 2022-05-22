2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 22, 2022

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING vs FLORIDA PANTHERS- 10:30AM PST- (Lightning lead 2-0)

The Florida Panthers were the best team in the NHL this season, but that’s not going to matter if they don’t a) get their power play working and b) find a way to get through the smothering defence of the Tampa Bay Lightning. They’re also probably going to need Sergei Bobrovsky to steal a game for them here to avoid an elimination game tomorrow night. It’s a bad scenario and the back to back isn’t gonna help, so they better win tonight or they’re as good as done.

NEW YORK RANGERS vs CAROLINA HURRICANES- 12:30PM PST- (Hurricanes lead 2-0)

Imagine only scoring four goals over two games and still having a 2-0 series lead? It’s been a tight one though, and if the Rangers can find a way to get to Antti Raanta, they’re right back in this thing. Carolina’s done a fantastic job of shutting down New York’s big guns, so maybe someone like, I don’t know, Tyler Motte could step up in a playoff game with a huge goal and turn the tide on this series?

EDMONTON OILERS vs CALGARY FLAMES- 5PM PST- (Series tied 1-1)

This series has been everything that we thought it would be and more. Heading into last night’s action, this series had more goals than the other three combined. Connor McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk have been as billed, and it all comes down to which team’s goalie sucks less. Can Mike Smith pull another win out of his dusty ol’ ass, or can Jacob Markstrom rebound after blowing a 3-1 lead in Game Two?