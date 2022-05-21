2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 21, 2022

ST. LOUIS BLUES vs COLORADO AVALANCHE- 5:00PM PST (Series tied 1-1)

The way the Colorado Avalanche dismembered the Nashville Predators led some to believe their quest to return to the Stanley Cup Finals was an inevitability. It would appear that no one mentioned that to Jordan Binnington, though. And let’s be honest here: we were among the many who chuckled at the hot-headed Binnington losing his starting position this year to the previously unknown Ville Husso. But after Husso lost two of the first three games against Minnesota in the first round, Binnington took over and has been lights out ever since.

Sporting a .948 save % and 1.75 GAA, Billington is getting the last laugh, and is giving the normally high-scoring Avs fits. After lighting up the Preds for sixteen goals in their four game sweep, the Avs have beaten Binnington just three times in two games thus far, and if they don’t figure him out, this season where they were one of the odds-on favourites to take it all could come to a disappointing end.