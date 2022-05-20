 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Draft and Prospects Talk

With the season well behind the Canucks, focus has shifted to the draft and the pipeline

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • In a showing that impressed people late in the season, Will Lockwood seems to have a decent shot at a roster spot in Vancouver next year:
  • John Shannon seems to think the Canucks will pick up an extra second round pick before the draft:
  • Chris Faber on Aidan McDonough’s future:
  • Blake Price on the future of the Canucks-Kraken rivalry, with the Battle of Alberta heading into full swing:
  • Harman Dayal on how the Canucks could shed some cap space:
  • And Thomas Drance on the Canucks moving around their first round draft pick:

Hockey News

  • The St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 to tie the series 1-1, while the Lightning beat the Panthers 2-1 to take a 2-0 series lead [NHL.com]
  • Some changes to the women’s program at Hockey Canada:
  • The Jack Adams finalists were announced:
  • And the Predators have extended coach John Hynes:

