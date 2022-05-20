Wake With Elias: Draft and Prospects Talk

Canucks News
- In a showing that impressed people late in the season, Will Lockwood seems to have a decent shot at a roster spot in Vancouver next year:
Will Lockwood might have locked down a spot next year during another late-season audition, but he still has room to grow https://t.co/yrvy419sMg #Canucks #NHL— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) May 18, 2022
- John Shannon seems to think the Canucks will pick up an extra second round pick before the draft:
Shannon: BTW the Canucks will have a 2nd round pick in my opinion before the draft occurs— Taj (@taj1944) May 19, 2022
Taylor: Let us in, what do you know?
Shannon: You know what Jimmy is going to do, something is going to happen before the draft.
- Chris Faber on Aidan McDonough’s future:
My latest for @CanucksArmy: “Aidan McDonough says his plan is to sign with the Canucks after he captains Northeastern this season”— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) May 19, 2022
It’s a huge year for one of the Canucks’ top prospects and his plan is to finish the year in Abbotsford or Vancouver.https://t.co/KudYaSZECc
- Blake Price on the future of the Canucks-Kraken rivalry, with the Battle of Alberta heading into full swing:
.@justBlakePrice: "Rivalries can be a fickle thing. Let’s hope the #Canucks get their fair shake at one with Seattle. But so much needs to happen. Never mind the #SeaKraken improving to get into the playoffs, the Canucks need to as well." @AbleAuctions https://t.co/GUlj39lMDw— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) May 19, 2022
- Harman Dayal on how the Canucks could shed some cap space:
Mega trades, LTI and the reverse OEL — 6 ways the #Canucks can clear cap space this off-season:https://t.co/UaRPveYCoZ— Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) May 17, 2022
- And Thomas Drance on the Canucks moving around their first round draft pick:
Drancer on the Canucks in the 1st round of the draft:— Taj (@taj1944) May 19, 2022
I wouldn't be stunned by them moving up but I think moving back in the draft order is honestly a pretty likely possibility. That's something they will strongly consider.@DonnieandDhali
Hockey News
- The St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 to tie the series 1-1, while the Lightning beat the Panthers 2-1 to take a 2-0 series lead [NHL.com]
- Some changes to the women’s program at Hockey Canada:
Johnston was named Hockey Canada's director of sport safety, while Hickox will lead the recruitment and retention efforts for women's and girls' hockey programs across Canada— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) May 18, 2022
cc. @HockeyCanadahttps://t.co/E0AqcAn68e
- The Jack Adams finalists were announced:
2022 Jack Adams Award finalists, as voted by the NHL Broadcasters Association: Andrew Brunette (FLA), Gerard Gallant (NYR), Darryl Sutter (CGY).— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 19, 2022
- And the Predators have extended coach John Hynes:
General Manager David Poile announces the #Preds have signed Head Coach John Hynes to a two-year extension. pic.twitter.com/EptMRfMyE6— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 19, 2022
