2022 Nucks Misconduct Bandwagon Outreach Program: Carolina Panthers

It’s playoff time, and we all know what that means: The Canucks are yet again not part of it, and this fan base needs to find a team to cheer for, in hopes of somehow filling the void in our cold, bitter hearts. And that means it’s time for the 2022 Nucks Misconduct Bandwagon Outreach Program. We get that for some of you, cheering on another team is a non-starter. That’s fine, but shut up about it already. This is for those who just want to see a result they can live with.

Let’s address the elephant in the room, right off the bat. There’s a couple guys on this team who have a pretty gross history in terms of racism and homophobic comments. If you can’t look past that, we get it. Every team’s got problem guys, the Canes are just happen to have some pretty high-profile ones.

Once you get past these guys, the Canes are still a pretty fun team that are ready for a serious run at the Cup this season. So, should you give your support to this bunch of jerks this year?

Well, they’re taking on the Boston Bruins, so that usually makes them the default choice around here. They may not be going crazy in the goal scoring department this season like the Panthers or Leafs, but they’ve gotten phenomenal goaltending this season from former Leaf Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, and are as solid defensively as any team in the post-season.

Andersen’s been banged up of late, so they’ll be going with Raanta to start the series, but he’s been outstanding as a backup to Andersen this season, with a 15-5-4 record, sporting a 2.45 GAA and a .912 Save %.

They do have some fun offensive players to watch, as Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov are always a treat to watch. And with the way the Canes feasted on Bruins goaltending this season, expect to hear those names a lot in this series.

Rod Brind’amour would love to bring the Cup back to Campbell River again this summer, so if you need a bandwagon to jump on, these jerks just might be what you’re looking for.