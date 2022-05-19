2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 19, 2022

FLORIDA PANTHERS vs TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING- 4PM PST (Tampa leads 1-0)

To say that the Tampa Bay Lightning got all the breaks in Game One would be a bit of an understatement. From puck luck to an officiating crew that seemed to have a preference, it was an uphill battle for the Panthers all night. We’ll see what they’re made of tonight and how they respond, especially not getting suckered into taking penalties against one of the best at those types of shenanigans.

COLORADO AVALANCHE vs ST. LOUIS BLUES- 6:30PM PST (Colorado leads 1-0)

The good news for the St. Louis Blues is that Jordan Binnington has found the groove that led them to a Stanley Cup in 2019. The bad news is that they don’t really have much else going at the moment, and are going to need to take advantage of every chance they get against a Colorado team that can win wars of attrition like we saw in Game One. Score early and often, or they’ll head back to St. Louis down 2-0.