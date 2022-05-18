 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 18, 2022

The rest of the 2nd round starts tonight

By westy99
/ new
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The rest of the 2nd round start tonight in Calgary and Carolina. Cheering optional

NHL: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK RANGERS vs CAROLINA HURRICANES (4 pm EST)

Some would call this series the least exciting of them all. I expect to see two teams that fill up the neutral zone fuller than Kent’s heavy metal album stand. Carolina is a really good team, but the Rangers have two players in the top 10 of playoff scoring (Zibanejad & Fox). Unfortunately, the Rangers allowed way too many shots. Carolina won’t give the Rangers that many chances with their neutral zone play.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

EDMONTON OILERS vs CALGARY FLAMES (6:30 pm PST)

The battle of Alberta is back. Edmonton hasn’t lost to Calgary in the playoffs since Steve Smith put one in his own goal. Of course the teams only met 2 more times after that, the last time being 1991. This should be a great series if the Oilers can play defense.

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...