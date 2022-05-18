2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 18, 2022

The rest of the 2nd round start tonight in Calgary and Carolina. Cheering optional

NEW YORK RANGERS vs CAROLINA HURRICANES (4 pm EST)

Some would call this series the least exciting of them all. I expect to see two teams that fill up the neutral zone fuller than Kent’s heavy metal album stand. Carolina is a really good team, but the Rangers have two players in the top 10 of playoff scoring (Zibanejad & Fox). Unfortunately, the Rangers allowed way too many shots. Carolina won’t give the Rangers that many chances with their neutral zone play.

EDMONTON OILERS vs CALGARY FLAMES (6:30 pm PST)

The battle of Alberta is back. Edmonton hasn’t lost to Calgary in the playoffs since Steve Smith put one in his own goal. Of course the teams only met 2 more times after that, the last time being 1991. This should be a great series if the Oilers can play defense.