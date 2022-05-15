2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 15, 2022

NEW YORK RANGERS vs PITTSBURGH PENGUINS- 4PM PST (Series tied 3-3)

The Rangers got massive games from Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad in Game Six, and no doubt benefitted from Sidney Crosby being out of the lineup for Pittsburgh. Now there are rumblings that Crosby will play tonight, and that is troubling given his history with concussions. Look, I get it’s Game Seven, but this seems like a really bad idea when you consider the possible long term implications.

Another boost for the Penguins could come in goal, as Tristan Jarry may be ready to go tonight. Louis Domingue has been in since replacing Casey DeSmith in Game Two, but getting their number one goalie back will definitely help their chances of knocking off the Rangers tonight.

CALGARY FLAMES vs DALLAS STARS- 7PM PST (Series tied 3-3)

It’s pretty gross that Nikita Zadorov (above) is going to be able to play in this game, but we’ve all resigned ourselves that this league will never get it right in terms of hits to the head and true player safety. Luke Glendenning will likely be out for this one after that vicious hit from Zadorov, but the Flames could be without Chris Tanev, which is a big blow to their defence.

The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers if they’re able to win tonight, and that has to be a huge motivational factor for them going into this one. Much of the focus will be on Jacob Markstrom and whether or not he can win in what is pretty much the biggest game of his career so far.