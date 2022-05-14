 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 14, 2022

What’s better than a Game Seven? How about five of them? Three winner take all games on tap for today!

By Kent Basky
Toronto Maple Leafs v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Carolina Hurricanes Vs Boston Bruins At TD Garden Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

CAROLINA HURRICANES vs BOSTON BRUINS- 1:30PM PST (Series tied 3-3)

We said going into this one that the Bruins were no ordinary Wild Card team, and that’s held up pretty well. This series has favoured the home teams, as neither team’s been able to win on the road through six games. Can the Bruins stay out of the box and get to Antti Raanta again?

Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS vs TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING- 4:00pm PST (Series tied 3-3)

Trust me, Leafs fans: we can relate. After getting knocked out in consecutive years, the Canucks were able to overcome the odds, slaying their dragon in 2011. The Leafs will need to conquer the doubts and fears that come with the pressure of so many past failures, and then find a way to beat the defending champs as well.

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Six Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

EDMONTON OILERS vs LOS ANGELES KINGS- 7:00pm PST (Series tied 3-3)

Having blown a chance to advance on the road, the Oilers are looking to get it done at home tonight, but will have to do it without Darnell Nurse, who will sit for tonight’s game after a headbutting incident in Game Six drew a one game suspension. This could spell trouble for a team with the kind of defensive issues that the Oilers have.

