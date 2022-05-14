2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 14, 2022

CAROLINA HURRICANES vs BOSTON BRUINS- 1:30PM PST (Series tied 3-3)

We said going into this one that the Bruins were no ordinary Wild Card team, and that’s held up pretty well. This series has favoured the home teams, as neither team’s been able to win on the road through six games. Can the Bruins stay out of the box and get to Antti Raanta again?

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS vs TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING- 4:00pm PST (Series tied 3-3)

Trust me, Leafs fans: we can relate. After getting knocked out in consecutive years, the Canucks were able to overcome the odds, slaying their dragon in 2011. The Leafs will need to conquer the doubts and fears that come with the pressure of so many past failures, and then find a way to beat the defending champs as well.

EDMONTON OILERS vs LOS ANGELES KINGS- 7:00pm PST (Series tied 3-3)

Having blown a chance to advance on the road, the Oilers are looking to get it done at home tonight, but will have to do it without Darnell Nurse, who will sit for tonight’s game after a headbutting incident in Game Six drew a one game suspension. This could spell trouble for a team with the kind of defensive issues that the Oilers have.