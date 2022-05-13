He’s Back!!! Bruce Bumps Us For Another Year

GOOD NEWS!

Gabby is climbing back into the Nucking saddle again!

There it is.



Bruce Boudreau will return to the #Canucks bench this coming season.



Woooohooo! We’re definitely, for sure going to make the fake Cup dance next year!

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach for the 2022.23 season. “We are pleased to see Bruce’s commitment to return to the Canucks next season,” said Allvin. “He has done a great job since arriving in Vancouver and we are eager to see the team continue to perform under his leadership as they did during the second half of the season.” “My desire has always been to come back to coach this team,” said Boudreau. “I love the organization, city, fans, and the players. I’m also grateful for the opportunity provided to me by Jim and Patrik to continue building what we started.”

Come for the .649 win percentage. Stay for the pressers.

It was looking a little iffy after the new hardline Nucking management team wouldn’t grant Gabby an extension. They did exercise the 1 year option on Bruce’s contract. But would leave Bruce coaching during a contract year. And we know how that can go.

Bruce loves the Nucks, Vancouver and NM. 2 out of 3 ain’t bad.

Boudreau has decided to double down on his ability to make the Nucks a force to be played-off with.

How excited are you? Let’s find out.

Hoping Bruce can make the Nucks game-ready by October, not December.