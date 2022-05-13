 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Canucks Go International

We wish a few Canucks well on their new World Championship adventure

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • It was announced that four Canucks were invited to play in the World Hockey Championship: Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Linus Karlsson for Sweden, Juho Lamikka for Finland, and prospect net minder Arturs Silovs for Latvia:
  • Daniel Wagner on some possibilities for the Canucks at 15th overall:
  • Cam Robinson on the same topic:
  • Some good news for prospect Lucas Forsell:
  • Elliotte Friedman on the Boudreau situation:
  • And Rick Dhaliwal provides an update of his own on the coaching situation:

Hockey News

  • In a big night of playoff action, the Bruins tied their series 3-3 by beating the Hurricanes 5-2, and the Lightning hilariously beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime, forcing a game seven. The St. Louis Blues finished off their series in six, beating the Wild 5-1 and the Oilers also forced seven with a 4-2 win over the Kings. [NHL.com]
  • And with the Blues win comes our first second round matchup:
  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis has become the highest-paid player in the history of women’s hockey:
  • And the Hart Trophy nominees were announced, to little surprise:

