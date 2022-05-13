Wake With Elias: Canucks Go International

Canucks News
- It was announced that four Canucks were invited to play in the World Hockey Championship: Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Linus Karlsson for Sweden, Juho Lamikka for Finland, and prospect net minder Arturs Silovs for Latvia:
Cheering you on from Vancouver!— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) May 12, 2022
Best of luck to the #Canucks playing at the World Championships pic.twitter.com/PktscwfxqZ
- Daniel Wagner on some possibilities for the Canucks at 15th overall:
For what we believe to be the first time in the 98-year history of the Hart Trophy, a former Hart winner voted to help determine the award this year.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 12, 2022
Excited to share: 9-time winner @WayneGretzky was part of panel of broadcasters invited to vote for 2022 #NHLAwards by @ThePHWA. pic.twitter.com/wGeFczDRC6
- Cam Robinson on the same topic:
"After pick 5 or 6...now it's like a big mosh of players...it's not a demonstrably strong class."— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) May 12, 2022
Get prepped for the #NHLDraft with @Hockey_Robinson from @eliteprospects!
We discuss the #Canucks' pick at 15, the 2022 class, potential players to fall & sleepers. @NorthlandsGC
- Some good news for prospect Lucas Forsell:
Canucks prospect Lucas Forsell’s SHL team Färjestad has won the SHL playoffs.— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) May 12, 2022
Forsell didn’t play in a playoff game but did dress in 30 regular season games this year.
- Elliotte Friedman on the Boudreau situation:
Elliotte on Canucks and Boudreau:— Taj (@taj1944) May 12, 2022
It's gotten sideways here and I know not everybody is really happy with each other...I think there's some hard feelings on some of the things that have been reported and said.
(Marek Show)
- And Rick Dhaliwal provides an update of his own on the coaching situation:
In our first segment @DhaliwalSports recapped his conversation with Bruce Boudreau yesterday.https://t.co/h4e2SKLzpb pic.twitter.com/bDhhOz3guK— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) May 12, 2022
Hockey News
- In a big night of playoff action, the Bruins tied their series 3-3 by beating the Hurricanes 5-2, and the Lightning hilariously beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime, forcing a game seven. The St. Louis Blues finished off their series in six, beating the Wild 5-1 and the Oilers also forced seven with a 4-2 win over the Kings. [NHL.com]
- And with the Blues win comes our first second round matchup:
We have one second-round series set…STL/COL— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2022
- Mikyla Grant-Mentis has become the highest-paid player in the history of women’s hockey:
Fresh off signing a landmark deal with the Buffalo Beauts, Brampton's Mikyla Grant-Mentis is now the highest-paid player in women's hockey history.— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 12, 2022
She spoke to @SachdevaSonny about what this moment means for her and for the women's game at large.https://t.co/cPX72Sn297
- And the Hart Trophy nominees were announced, to little surprise:
