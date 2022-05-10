2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round One Open Thread- May 10, 2022

CAROLINA HURRICANES vs BOSTON BRUINS- 4PM PST (Series tied 2-2)

Carolina got Aanti Raanta back, but a huge game from the Bruins top line changed this series to a best of three. Carolina needs to get back to the things that got them here this season, because if you’re going to be playing in an elimination Game Six in Boston, you probably want to be the one with the lead.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS vs TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING- 4:30PM PST (Series tied 2-2)

You’d swear this series was over the way people are talking about the Leafs right now, yet it’s still very much a winnable one for Toronto. They played right into Tampa’s wheelhouse in Game Four, and if they can overcome their own self doubts as much as the Lightning themselves, they should be able to head back to Tampa for a chance to knock out the defending champs in Game Six.

MINNESOTA WILD vs ST. LOUIS BLUES- 6:30PM PST (Series tied 2-2)

The Wild are hoping home ice will help inspire a better effort than we saw in Game Four, and as weird as this sounds, they really need to find a way to stop David Perron. He leads all scorers in the series with five goals and two assists, and has just been feasting on Marc-Andre Fleury so far.

EDMONTON OILERS vs LOS ANGELES KINGS- 7PM PST (Series tied 2-2)

The Oilers were fairly confident they’d be wrapping this one up tonight, instead they could roll out facing elimination on Thursday if they can’t solve Jonathan Quick tonight. The Kings have done a decent job of limiting the damage from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl so far, and if the Oilers hope to advance they’re going to need some secondary scoring to get them there.