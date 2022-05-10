Wake With Elias- May 10, 2022: Avs Advance, Panthers Win OT Thriller

FLORIDA PANTHERS 3 WASHINGTON CAPITALS 2 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)

Carter Verhaeghe’s second of the game was the OT dagger as Florida clawed back in this game and the series with a 3-2 win last night in Washington. The Capitals led twice but couldn’t hold it, as Sam Reinhart scored with 2:04 left in the third while Sergei Bobrovsky was on the bench for the extra attacker.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 7 NEW YORK RANGERS 2 (Penguins lead series 3-1)

The Penguins are absolutely lighting up this year’s likely Vezina Trophy winner in this series, and man, was it ugly last night. The Pens erupted for five goals in the second on Igor Shesterkin en route to a 7-2 win, setting up a chance to advance Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Sidney Crosby had a three point night, including his 200th career playoff point. Rangers coach Gerard Gallant has already said Shesterkin will start Wednesday night, so this one will be a must watch game for sure.

COLORADO AVALANCHE 5 NASHVILLE PREDATORS 3 (Avalanche win series 4-0)

The Nashville Predators were always going to be in tough, but when they lost G Juuse Saros to a high ankle sprain a couple weeks ago, that pretty much sealed their fate. The Preds actually led early in the third, but three Colorado goals afterwards finished it off and made the Avs the first team to advance to the second round.

CALGARY FLAMES 4 DALLAS STARS 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Johnny Gaudreau scored the GWG on a third period penalty shot, drawing his Calgary Flames even in the series heading back to Alberta for Game Five on Wednesday. Jake Oettinger was outstanding for Dallas, stopping 50 Calgary shots.

In other news yesterday, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz. GM Lou Lamoriello didn’t even consult the players before making the move. The Isles missed the playoffs this season after two straight final four appearances.