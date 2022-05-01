2022 Nucks Misconduct Bandwagon Outreach Program: Colorado Avalanche

It’s playoff time, and we all know what that means: The Canucks are yet again not part of it, and this fan base needs to find a team to cheer for, in hopes of somehow filling the void in our cold, bitter hearts. And that means it’s time for the 2022 Nucks Misconduct Bandwagon Outreach Program. We get that for some of you, cheering on another team is a non-starter. That’s fine, but shut up about it already. This is for those who just want to see a result they can live with.

The Central Division was a battle all season long, but from the beginning it’s been clear who the best team was. The Colorado Avalanche have done a nice rebuild under GM Joe Sakic and look poised to go on a long run this spring.

Cheering for Western Conference opponents is always a difficult thing to justify, but if you approach it from a pure hockey standpoint, this is a team with a lot to get behind. Up front, they have Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen, along with one of the league’s best d-men in Cale Makar.

They’ve added some pieces to their mix that could really help them get over the hump and take a shot at winning another Cup, like Artturi Lehkonen and Josh Manson. They’ve also got Darcy Kuemper, ready for his big moment after floundering on some not so good Minnesota, Los Angeles and Arizona teams in the past. He’s been a beast for the Avs this year and could be the goalie they need to get them there.

There’s also former Vancouver Giant Bowen Byram, who missed most of this season with concussion issues who finally seems to have his health back. It’s a feel good story for a great kid whose career looked to be in jeopardy of ending far too soon because of continuing concussion related problems. This could be his breakout opportunity if he can stay healthy.

The Avs have been without captain Gabriel Landeskog for a while after a knee injury back in March, but hope to have him back in the lineup soon.

Sure, it’s always a little awkward to root for a Western team that’s not in blue & green, but the Avs are a fun team to watch that could be the team to beat in this side of the slate.