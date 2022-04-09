GAME RECAP #73: NUCKS WIN!! AT HOME! Drown Sharks 4-2!

Welcome back to the ROG. For another MUST WIN game. Let’s not brood (mutter mutter [redacted] mutter) over last month’s not won MUST WIN home games.

On the bright side, with those not won games, the tension around this ROG outing was really tense.

And for even more tension, the Sharlets have been on a skid and came in ready to chip the chippy hockey off the chippy reffing block.

Speaking of big chips the Nucks score 1st. In the 1st!

After a technically not late hit (0.63 sec) by Burrs that blew up a young Shark. Diki takes (not so late) pass from the woozy Shark and goes up ice for the 1st goal of the game. A Nucking 1st goal at home!

Nice of Dickenson to score. It was a little awkward having to pay him $1mil per goal. Getting it down to a much more acceptable $750,000 per goal is good news. — Raddy

Game thread officials tho had some concerns...

beauty goal, Dekerson, but man, Burroughs just did a Chris Pronger imitation there, ouch really can’t believe the refs didn’t stop play on that hit; fortunate for the Nux of course, but man the Sharts are going to be *pissed* the rest of this game; gonna see some headhunting for sure; watch out Petey and Quinn is all I can fear say — copey

No worries, the chippy ref police are on the ice and making chip up. Twice over. Sharks tie it on the 5-on-3.

that is some *brutal* game management by the refs; Podz took the crosscheck to the back and *he* ends up with the penalty? and then the double whammy with Miller I’m sure this is the refs’ way of making up for not blowing the play dead on the Burroughs hit — copey

Brutal game management? They’re just getting started.

But so are the Nucks. Getting back the lead is important. More than once.

How important is this Gnarly goal? Very. 20G drought is busted.

Woooo! Garland! Finally! — Twitchy

As ever, Demmers was keeping the one-goal lead home team in the game.

Late in the 2nd a former Nucklehead gets a nifty cheap tip that Demmers misses.

2-2 going into the 3rd and the Sharks are pushing back.

Or are they?

They’re pushing and shoving. And cheap stuff. And Nucks crack PP is taking the 6 chances and wasting them.

Doesn’t matter.

Early in the 3rd, the hot hot hands are Chaising the GWG. And getting it.

As the inevitable Sharking loss unwinds, the Sharks get a late 6-on-4 PP after Myers gets called for single crosscheck - and took another for free around the net scramble.

The Nucks nuckle down and keep the puck away from their net - and send it down to the empty Shark net. Or around the boards where Schenn jumps on Pearson’s puck for the EN.

Crazy Rough Game

WWWWWOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! crazy game, but a good one! — copey

Lockwood got a fight and picking his hit spots. Podz was playing big boy style against some big boys. It’s going to be great to watch his game evolve.

No Power Special

The road hockey Nucks power play went 100% last game. The home power team went 0%. Zero for 7! When the Nucking power play goes off the card, it really goes off.

At least the Nucking PK was 4/5 effective.

COLD STARS

Miller didn’t score or get a point - not his best game.

Pete got no points. Got some chances or tried to create some.

Returning Huggie went pointless. He’s got some records to break, dang it.

Bo at least got a point - on the game winner - so that’s a little sparkle.

CHASING VALUE

Chaise got 2 points and the GWG. Has 4 goals in 5 games. 10 goals on the season. At a mere $75k per goal. Great time for him to get hot while others are not.

FINDING A WAY TO WIN

At home. Seems like an advantage with ROG rockin’ hard this season. But, last month it was a sad place to play.

This MUST WIN game was won by playing like their season depended on it. Since it does. The not adaptable home power play tho... makes it harder than it needs to be.

Still... the Nucks got and kept the 1 goal lead in the 3rd and Demmers only had to make a half dozen 5 alarm saves. That’s good.

Thatcher Demko (30-20-6) became the sixth goaltender in @Canucks history to earn 30 wins in a season. The others: Roberto Luongo (6x), Dan Cloutier (3x), Kirk McLean, Alex Auld and Gary Smith.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Ue8Wg4hl36 https://t.co/CKMwjwXIQu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 10, 2022

ROGGING VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

It’s HNIC with the 2 Johns! Not possible. Until it is.

GAME STATS (Big Game Stats)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Sharks SJS 37 55% 1/5 19 16 11 9 Canucks VAN 39 46% 0/7 15 24 21 10



SHOT COUNT (Big Shots Stopped - Demmers Style)

Period SJS VAN 1st 15 15 2nd 13 14 3rd 9 10 Total 37 39



PLAYER STATS (Gnarly Busts Out)

ROGPRESERING

1st Star of the Game, Chaise takes the media heat and pots the goal.

“Seems like our 3rd period always brings the best out of us…Having Demmer in net helps a lot.”



OEL, can still talk about not the best game, after blocking a point blank shot off his arm late in the 3rd.

"That wasn't our best game, but this time of the year, it's nice to find a way to win those games."



Gabby is back on camera talking about the artistic grind.

“We didn’t play our best game, but we sort of grinded it out and found a way. Got great goaltending.”



Woooo or Whew.

You choose.

Tougher game than it needed to be. But a MUST WIN Home WIN must be called a great win.

Only 9 more MUST WINS left to win. Consecutively. No tension.