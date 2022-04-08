 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Another 5-1 Win

The Canucks put up their second straight 5-1 win, beating the Arizona Coyotes

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Arizona Coyotes Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • It was another big night for Canucks goals, as the team put up a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Multiple multi-point nights ensued:
  • The night brought an impressive milestone for captain Bo Horvat:
  • A look at the goal that gave Bo #30:
  • The postgame podcast from Rink Wide:
  • In an off-ice tidbit, there appear to be Spencer Martin talks underway:
  • And a small Boudreau update:

Hockey News

  • Doug Wilson, longtime San Jose Sharks GM, has stepped down from the role:
  • Auston Matthews set a new single-season Maple Leafs goals record at 55:
  • It looks like there may be some regime change at the NHLPA:
  • And a cool new pride jersey from the Seattle Kraken:

