Wake With Elias: Another 5-1 Win

- It was another big night for Canucks goals, as the team put up a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Multiple multi-point nights ensued:
Bo Horvat, Alex Chiasson and Elias Pettersson all record three point nights as the #Canucks get the win over the Coyotes in Arizona.@BudweiserCanada HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/rEE5ibotS2 pic.twitter.com/zLde8YR5WZ— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022
- The night brought an impressive milestone for captain Bo Horvat:
Horvat gives #Canucks first 30-goal season since Radim Vrbata in 2014-15— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) April 8, 2022
- A look at the goal that gave Bo #30:
Add 30 goal scorer to @BoHorvat's resume ✍️ pic.twitter.com/6M2MY0JHwd— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022
- The postgame podcast from Rink Wide:
#Canucks howl in the desert with a 5-1 romp over the Coyotes. We discuss a big night for Bo Horvat on @rinkwidepodcast postgame edition. Hear from the captain & the coach https://t.co/LURhE1SgE9— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) April 8, 2022
- In an off-ice tidbit, there appear to be Spencer Martin talks underway:
Hearing the #Canucks are talking contract with goalie Spencer Martin about a new contract.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) April 7, 2022
Expectation is it will be a 1 way deal.
- And a small Boudreau update:
John Shannon on Bruce Boudreau future in Vancouver :— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) April 7, 2022
Both sides are looking at their options.
- Doug Wilson, longtime San Jose Sharks GM, has stepped down from the role:
From SJ owner Hasso Plattner, the process from here: pic.twitter.com/ZOafgmu9tO— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 7, 2022
- Auston Matthews set a new single-season Maple Leafs goals record at 55:
55 for @AM34. New #LeafsForever single season record.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 8, 2022
- It looks like there may be some regime change at the NHLPA:
One thing is abundantly clear from the #NHLPA Player Agent meeting in Toronto: The clock is ticking on Don Fehr's tenure as executive director of the union.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 7, 2022
How will it end? The hard way or the easy way?@DailyFaceoff story:https://t.co/NaDcOZYvdL
- And a cool new pride jersey from the Seattle Kraken:
Here are the warm-up sweaters the Kraken will wear Saturday for Pride Night.— Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) April 7, 2022
Glynn Rosenberg, who is a non-binary artist, created the design to bring attention to the trans community. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/hNcM4Jc7mL
