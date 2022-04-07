GAME RECAP #72: NUCKS WIN!!! 5-1 Over The Yotes

After last night’s historic victory over the golden helmets in Vegas, wouldn’t be surprised if the Nucks played down to the desert dogs level. While even Kent was worried about getting that low, not even the B-2-B Nucks can play that bad. On the road.

With Halak getting the start, could the Nucks give him run support - Rocky Mountain style?

Yes, they could.

Even better start than last night.

Nucks get on the board 1st. On the PP! The uncanny Pete/Chaise duo hooking up again.

Power play marker to get things going in the desert! pic.twitter.com/sVfFH2uuIE — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022

That’s it for the 1st period.

And that’s it for Pearson - who didn’t return.

Doesn’t matter.

2nd is even better for the road Nucks.

Bo is on the go in the first minute.

Wrap around and in ↩️ pic.twitter.com/zSn9z1fSU3 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022

Bo is still on the go in the 2nd minute on the 2nd with some great passing from Gnarly and Podz to setup Bo for his career high 30th goal.

3-0 Nucks and looking forward to winning in a college rink in the desert next season.

Halak’s SO bid was beaten on a Nucking turnover from Dermott, but Dermott gets a little redemption, setting up the best give ‘n go pair the Nucks have seen in years. Or weeks. Or something.

It’s a 2 and oh give and go. Pete dekes - his skate - and passes to Chaise who instead of shooting the puck into the goalie, passes back to Pete for the open net goal.

Chaser returning the favour to Petey for number 25 on the season! pic.twitter.com/U3pHKQZ3yY — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022

Nucks leading 4-1 after 2 and the dog-tired players just want to close out the game loss.

The Yotes are a worse team at home in the 3rd when trailing by 3 than the Nucks at home. Inconceivable. Good to know (for us) that sometimes, somewhere there’s a worse home team.

However, the Nucks want to bookcase - showcase - the net front wizard from the give ‘n go Nucking PP.

And now we're on Alex Chiasson hat-trick watch pic.twitter.com/RoC9prYjeJ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022

Burrs takes a late penalty on a late hit and the sad puppies deploy the Nucking perimeter power play gambit. Not a good gambit. Also... nice to note that Hirshie noted that no-contact-Kessel has never seen a corner he likes.

Nucks win 5-1 again!

Bo beats the he-who-shall-not-be-named consecutive FO win record. Went 17 and oh in the dot. Oh wow!

Bo Horvat, a faceoff winning machine tonight pic.twitter.com/dtEqtoyiuO — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022

Bo Scorevat isn’t just a game thread meme anymore.

Most goals since March 9#Canucks Bo Horvat 13

Connor McDavid 13

Auston Matthews 13 pic.twitter.com/iV247hVVI0 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 8, 2022

Bo is the first Canuck to reach 30 goals this season. We all thought that JT would be that guy, but turns out... it’s Capt’n Bo.

Special Win

Again this game was won by the Nucking Special Teams. Not making it up.

Nucks went 2 for 2 on the PP. And Chaise scored both PP goals, right in front of the goal.

The Nucks PK killed all 3 sad desert puppy power plays.

Special Mentions

Podz was hot on Bo’s wing - fast, hard on the puck and picked up a couple great assists.

Burroughs is a tank on skates - he hits hard. And often. Great to have him back and smacking backs against the wall.

Lockwood saved a goal with a great backcheck. Had 7 hits too - 1 more than Burrs.

Dermott is a solid partner for the Mr. Myers Up Ice School of Freelancing. Yes, he carried the puck into trouble and turned it over for the lone yote goal. But he made a great pass that sprung the Chaisdins for their 2 on 0 goal. A more steady partner for Myers than OEL? Could be. If only there were 25 more games to find out.

Bad Dogs

How bad a team are the Yotes? We know how bad.

As do the local broadcast team who pick the game’s 3 stars...

1st Star Bo Horvat



2nd Star Alex Chiasson



3rd Star Elias Pettersson



3 point game (each) for the game’s 3 stars. It’s a tie!

Desert Hockey Highlights

No sand in their skates or the 2 Johns voices. And best in the TV hockey broadcast biz...

On queried at what age he stopped doing the splits, Chechen responds, “Stand-up goalie, you don’t have to do that kind of stuff.” LOL. The man is a gem. — Gwailoh

GAME STATS (Desert Shinny)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 32 73% 2/2 6 32 3 12 Coyotes ARI 29 28% 0/3 4 26 17 9



SHOT COUNT (Hot Shots)

Period VAN ARI 1st 11 9 2nd 10 11 3rd 11 9 Total 32 29



PLAYER STATS (Pete, Chaise ‘n Bo Show)

Desert Pressings

30 Goal Bo is taking the feel good road presser to the mic.

"I'm playing with confidence, definitely feel good with the puck night in and night out but at the same time getting the wins are more important."



️ Bo Horvat#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/7EZZlxV4Le — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022

Pete’s wingmate is jumping on his give ‘n go chances.

"With a few injuries through out our group, it's a good opportunity for me to showcase what I can do on the power play."



️ Alex Chiasson#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/DQmnBYkYxE — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2022

Again, since it’s a desert road game, Bruce can’t make waves with the Twitteratti. But he was heard to say the yote’s 32 year old rookie goalie couldn’t stop many shots - except all Gnarland’s shots.

Game thread thoughts? Just what you were thinking.

I’m kind of thinking (sacrilege I know) that the power play getting 4 goals in 2 games without Quinn is worth noticing. And Hunt and Burroughs is a nicely sandpapery 3rd pairing. Quinn has been decent this year, better defensively (thank you, Schenn), but is he really worth $7.9 mil? That’s OEL territory! Nice to see Podz getting 2 points, especially the assist on the 2nd Horvat goal. A behind the back pass! Also, Garland cannot buy a goal to save his life right now. He had 3 or 4 open slot shots and smacked pads on them. And still as dire the % chance of making the playoffs is, the Nucks have a lot of winnable games left, with only the away game at Minny pencilled in for a likely loss. They have Arizona, Ottawa, San Jose, Seattle all winnable, and tougher games against Vegas, Dallas, Minny, Calgary, LA, Edmonton. But there’s nothing there they *can’t* win per se. So they’re +6 games now; win those four against teams below them, +10, and win Vegas and Dallas, +12 is within reach. Win half of the other 4 games, ie. go 8-2 to finish from here, that’s 94 points, maybe enough. No letdowns, boys! — copey

Interesting observations... OEL can play 1st unit minutes - from the point - not the wall.

So... trade Huggie and JT and Brock and we win?