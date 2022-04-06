GAME RECAP #71: NUCKS WIN! 5-1 In Vegas!!!

We knew this would be a bounce back BruceBump game.

How did we know?

Because we’re just that good.

That and it’s a Nucking road game after a poopy home game against the Sullen Nights. Who got lucky with the traditional Nucks ROG game start.

We call it something else than lucky. But we’re just lucky to be able to speak authoritatively about both types of luck. Mainly the un-side of it.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is that the Nucks started better, despite giving up the 1st goal and Demmers shut the door to the slots and Pete took the house to the cleaners.

Nucking History

This is the 1st time in far, far too long Nucks have won a regulation game in Vegas. A 5 year drought drenched in a great win. Flood gates opening? Sure. We can count cards and pucks.

The Bounce Back Begins

If I said the Nucks power play was 66.6666% effective would it seem believable? Better believe it.

Bo on PP gets the rebound from an OEL shot. OEL was the 1st unit alternate for Huggie who didn’t play because of Bo-sickness. Not that he was sick of Bo... but got a bug from Bo. That’s what a captain does - shares everything with the team.

Horvat PP ties it up, but look at all the abuse Petey took and the effort he gave to dig the puck back and feed it to OEL. That’s one tough earned 2nd assist. — copey

Still in the 1st and just 17 seconds later, the Nucks vintage new hire takes the Nightie fire drill confusion to the bank breaking net.

Brad Richardson with the quick release and just like that we're in the lead. pic.twitter.com/zbKEpi5Qfc — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2022

Nucks take the lead to the tacky golden wallpapered dressing room. And never give it back.

In the 2nd the Nighties play chippy and Pete plays sick passing. And Pearson beats the house.

What a fantastic assist from Petey! Pure magic. — Gwailoh

What a pass!

What a finish! pic.twitter.com/hj17R7oLH6 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2022

Game thread impressed on the play?

genius backhanded pass by Petey across the ice to the slot, and Pearson buries it! — copey

Could be.

That was a vintage Petey display of pure hockey smarts and skill — Gwailoh

But Pete is just getting started. He’s playing all aces now.

And Petey completely burns Eichel on that play too. Couldn’t ask for more after Eichel charged Hunt. — copey

Nucks lead 4-1 after 2 and Vegas is on the ropes. And soon to be falling on their golden tushes.

On the power play, Sneaky Pete breaks up a simple Nightie clearing pass and Chaise makes the smart play - just give it to Pete.

Petey is having himself a hell of a game - draws the penalty and gets the PP goal for his 4th point of the night! — Gwailoh

The Nucks are leading 5-1 in the 3rd. In Vegas! Wooooooooo!!!

But then the strip luck puts the visiting ace gamblers down 2 gamblers. Tense.

Or not.

Because Demmers takes the house bets and turns them into savings. Making spectacular saves - with and without all his gear.

DemVez is certainly dialed in; still, if the Golden Sharts could elevate the puck they’d have 3 more goals by now... — copey

But they can’t elevate pucks or their game. All the elevation is in their marketing department.

Special special teams

Nucks won the the special teams battle and in this game it was the difference. 2 for 3 on the power play. PK killed all 3 Golden Eggo chances.

Funtastically great, history making game!

really solid road game, efficient opportunistic play, and supreme goaltending too late to change anything, but sure nice to put a stake in the Golden Sharts and their shiny stupid helmets — copey

Puck thief on the strip... it’s Sneaky Pete stealing pucks and making wins.

HOUSE HIGHLIGHTS

The 2 Johns are eating well and making the winning calls.

GAME STATS (History Making Stats!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 31 58% 2/3 6 45 18 5 Golden Knights VGK 34 42% 0/3 6 39 12 9



SHOT COUNT (House beating shots)

Period VAN VGK 1st 14 8 2nd 9 10 3rd 8 16 Total 31 34



PLAYER STATS (Super 4 Point Pete)

ROAD PRESSING

The game’s 1st star, some say Demko’s co-star, talks about his 4 point night and historic win.

"I think tonight was a really good game for us for 60 minutes and that's what we need to bring to every game."



️ Elias Pettersson#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/7Gr4qDx5cQ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2022

Mr. Myers gets some air time after a solid 25 minutes - on the ice - none in his desert cottage.

"I thought it was one of our better team games in awhile."



️ Tyler Myers#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/4CBx2a1p1Y — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2022

You would have thought Bouncy Bruce would have made the Nucking twitter post-game feed, yet we will have to read his words - using the Gabby voice in our head.

For the time of year and what we needed, it was a pretty good all-around game. The goalie had to be great, but the players in front of him were really good, too. When they play 60 minutes, they’re a tough team to beat because we’re usually pretty good when we’re playing with the lead.

Without Huggie, Bruce expressed the ‘step-up the game’ motif.

It made them more in tune that they had to play their best game because we’re missing two top players. When you’ve got that — and I’ve seen it happen many times — when your lineup gets depleted, everybody’s senses are heightened and. . . they just play a better game.

It would be nice to stay in Vegas and gloat a bit.

Or not. There’s another team in the desert waiting to get beat. At least I hope they are. OEL needs a 3 point game against his old dog team.

We’ll see in less than 24 hours, because the NHL B-2-B schedulers have the Nucks visiting the prestigious Gila River Arena for the last time this season - last time ever.

Enjoy!