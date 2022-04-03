Gamethread #70: Canucks vs Golden Knights

97 points would get the Canucks into the playoffs...right? So if we can agree on that, then we can say with confidence that the Nucks need to win the remainder of their games.

Everyone I see on Twitter keeps looking at the wild card teams and pointing at how many points they have, but in reality the Canucks are chasing Edmonton who are 10 points up on Van. Is an epic Oilers collapse possible....hell yeah! Unfortunately the Canucks would still need to win almost all of their games.

No.

I will sit back and watch as the Canucks hopefully crush the playoff hopes of Golden Knights.



We can all cheer for that.

Go Canucks Go!