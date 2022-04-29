GAME RECAP #82: NUCKS WIN! A Point And 3-2 SO Loss

GAME 82. Everything to play for. Or nothing.

There’s worse ways to lose your last game of the season than OEL miffing a MUST SCORE shot in the shooting out. Give me a minute and something will seem worse. Might need an hour. Check back later.

We wanted this win because it would have been Bruce’s 600th NHL win. And if Miller had scored in OT, would have been his 100th point this season. Also... wouldn’t have been swept by the Oil. And that’s the most important thing.

At least there’s cinematic symmetry to the season. Nucks lost their 1st game of the season to the Oil 3-2 and lose their last game of the season to the Oil 3-2. How is that cinematic? Like the Cinematic filter on your smartphone makes a blurry image more arty.

And the Nucks won the 1st. And JT got the winning goal. Or the 1st goal of the game.

#99 in the tOil building for #9!

Nucks outplayed the Oil in the 1st. Pasted Koski with 17 shots. Marty only saw 6 and stopped all.

Nucks outshot the Oil in the 2nd as well. Not that we cared, because Miller didn’t get his 100th point. At least Bruce’s 600th is in the bag.

Or is it?

No, it’s not. The Oil tie the game early in the 3rd.

Fortunately, Gnarly unties it.

Garland snaps one home for his 19th goal of the season pic.twitter.com/T9B64M5F0F — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 30, 2022

But then local Vancouver Island boy, Barrie, playing like a hockey mercenary re-ties the game. Don’t forget your roots. Sometime at a summer party on the island, someone might say something to someone and you won’t get unlimited access to the island private cedar shake reserve. And that will shake you to the boards.

Anyhow, since NM has never had any sway with millionaire players who forget their proper loyalties, we move on to...

OT

How exciting! Remember last night how the Nucks came back to win the game in OT at home?

That didn’t happen.

JT got close. Huggie had a game-saving, puck-blocking shift.

But the game wasn’t decided. So the Nucking almost season was extended again.

To the shootout. Where not a single Nuck scored. Not even JT, dammit. But he came the closest. Tenth of a point right there.

Here’s the full no-scoring-for-us list. You can skip it... because... OEL?!

We had choices...huggy...chiaisson...lammer...Dicki...Bobby Orr Meyers... the stick boy... a skate sharpener... but no, we go with OEL... — Twitchy

SO Team Result Player 1 EDM MISS Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 2 VAN SAVE Elias Pettersson 3 EDM SAVE Evander Kane 4 VAN SAVE J.T. Miller 5 EDM MISS Kailer Yamamoto 6 VAN SAVE Brock Boeser 7 EDM SAVE Derick Brassard 8 VAN SAVE Vasily Podkolzin 9 EDM MISS Tyson Barrie 10 VAN SAVE Conor Garland 11 EDM GOAL Devin Shore 12 VAN SAVE Oliver Ekman-Larsson



Maybe OEL told Bruce his untradeable contract has a secret shootout clause. Because it’s no secret OEL is not a shootout guru. Even if it is rumoured he was for the Yotes.

Nucks lose. For the last time this season. So, that’s good.

You know I’m going to use the 2nd game of a B-2-B not-a-friend theme. Nucks have never won the 2nd game of B-2-B this season.

Fine. Sully the narrative. They did beat Montreal on a 2nd of a B-2-B - but lost to Boo-urns the night before - in the long dark Green nights of November.

And yes, did kill the Bad-B-2-B narrative in April beating Vegas at home and then the next night beating the Yotes in their last chance arena.

Still... lost the 2nd game in 7 of the season’s 9 Back-2-Back game-sets. That’s not a happy stat. Nucks either need to bribe/cajole or persuade with pleads the all-scary and powerful NHL Schedulers to only play the Yotes or Montreal in the 2nd of B-2-Bs. Is that asking for so much?

The Other Rogers Barn Vid

tOil homer broadcast team make the best worst of our briefly extended season. Best to skip.

Wanna watch the entire shootout? Why would you? Only posting them for game 82 completeness.

GAME STATS (Got a point. Yay, I guess)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 41 55% 0/2 2 14 17 17 Oilers EDM 33 45% 0/1 4 21 19 15



SHOT COUNT (great 1st...but...)

Period VAN EDM 1st 17 6 2nd 14 11 3rd 7 14 OT 3 2 Total 41 33



PLAYER STATS (JT gets the ton - minus 1)

LASTNUCKINGPRESSER

Mr. Myers takes the remote road presser heat.

Gnarly gives a going away gift going into next season - if he’s here to give us more.

“We fought ’til the end…Going into next year, these games are important for us to compete and play hard.”



Conor Garland#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/Yk4scU9jYz — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 30, 2022

Bruce had a great presser. Got us pumped for what could have been - and what could be.

"This (Vancouver) is a great place. This is a team that is on the rise."



Coach Boudreau#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/GLloDjtaew — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 30, 2022

This game was a letdown from last night’s game in the ROG. Not just because the Nucks lost in Edmonton. Although... that’s a great reason.

Would have been better to beat the Oil at home and avoid the season sweep. Would have felt better to see Bruce’s 600th NHL coaching win. And for JT to get his 100th point.

But maybe this can motivate the Nucks to start strong from the 1st game in October. Then go on to see Bruce get his 655th NHL coaching win. And JT get his 150th point. And Pete hit 50. Goals. And Huggie hit 101 points.

And, WTH, followed up with a dozen + 4 more wins in the 2nd season.

Until then. We’re done. Except for the gnashing of couch GM teeth. That’s starts now.

This is my 82nd consecutive game recap this season - set a personal record for recapingonage, all while not getting fired. Thanks for reading.

But for now...