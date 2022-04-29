Gamethread #82: Canucks vs Oilers

Friedman’s really high on the #Canucks, has them finishing 2nd in the Pacific, can see them winning the division as well. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 13, 2021

I guess this is why they play the games. That first loss in O/T was a bad omen. The Canucks had two 2 game winning streaks in their first 25 games under Travis Green. I should let that go in the offseason...maybe.



The Canucks haven’t beat the Oilers this year, but with a win tonight and a Vegas loss, the Nucks would finish 4th in the division. Stupid Bettman and his wild card.



This will be the offseason’s of “what-ifs”, “if-only” and “if this happens...”. But let’s sit back and enjoy this final Canucks game of the year and cheer for J.T. Miller to get 100 points.

And then trade him in the offseason.

I want to thank all of you that dropped by the gamethreads during the year. Communities like NM are nice breaks from the regular day bullshit. All of us who write for NM appreciate you taking the time to read and comment and look forward to seeing you during the playoffs and offseason. Let’s hope Patrick Allvin can patch up this ship.

Go Canucks Go!