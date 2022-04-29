 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME EIGHTY-TWO: Canucks @ Edmonton- Apr 29, 2022

After a thrilling come from behind OT win last night, it’s on to Edmonton, where the Canucks still have a lot to play for as they take on the Oilers.

By Kent Basky
/ new
NHL: OCT 13 Canucks at Oilers Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (40-30-11) vs EDMONTON OILERS (48-27-6)

ROGERS PLACE, EDMONTON, AB

6:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET, SPORTSNET ONE. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: THE COPPER AND BLUE

The Vancouver Canucks found themselves in a hole last night as they took on the Los Angeles Kings, trailing by two after forty minutes. A 3rd period PP goal from Brock Boeser got them back in it, before Alex Chiasson tied it with 5:29 remaining in regulation. From there it was Boeser again, banging his own rebound past Cal Peterson to give the Canucks a 3-2 win in the final home game of the season.

Out of the playoff picture as they head to Edmonton for the season finale against the Oilers, the Canucks are hardly lacking motivation to finish with a win. First is a pretty big milestone for the head coach, as a win will give Bruce Boudreau 600 career NHL wins. Another big one is JT Miller hitting the 100 point plateau. He’s just two points back, after collecting an assist on Boeser’s first goal last night.

There’s also the matter of the standings at the end of the night. A win combined with a Vegas loss will see the Canucks move past them in the standings, and let’s be honest: I don’t think any of us are done with Vegas’ humiliation just yet.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, this is what the final disasterpiece for this season should resemble:

Canucks projected lineup

Conor GarlandJ.T. MillerAlex Chiasson

Vasily PodkolzinElias PetterssonBrock Boeser

Jason DickinsonBrad RichardsonMatthew Highmore

Sheldon DriesJuho LammikkoNic Petan

Oliver Ekman-LarssonTyler Myers

Quinn HughesLuke Schenn

Brad HuntTravis Dermott

Spencer Martin

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs

Injured: William Lockwood (upper body), Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Jaroslav Halak (upper body), Bo Horvat (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body), Tucker Poolman (upper body), Nils Hoglander (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Evander KaneRyan Nugent-HopkinsKailer Yamamoto

Zach HymanRyan McLeodJesse Puljujarvi

Warren FoegeleDerick BrassardDerek Ryan

Josh ArchibaldDevin ShoreZack Kassian

Brett KulakCody Ceci

Duncan KeithEvan Bouchard

Kris RussellTyson Barrie

Mikko Koskinen

Mike Smith

Scratched: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Philip Broberg

Injured: Kyle Turris (upper body), Darnell Nurse (lower body)

Same lineup as last night for the Canucks, while the Oilers will be resting McDavid, Draisaitl and Smith. Seems like a prime opportunity for the Canucks to avoid a season sweep, right?

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

A track from one of the second wave of Bay Area bands to wrap up this season for ya! Off their 1990 album ‘Twisted Into Form’, this is FORBIDDEN with ‘Step By Step’.

Enjoy the game, everyone. Thanks for hanging with us once again, and stick around for playoff commiseration/snark if you like, starting next week. Go Canucks Go! Slava Ukraini!

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...