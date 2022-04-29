GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME EIGHTY-TWO: Canucks @ Edmonton- Apr 29, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (40-30-11) vs EDMONTON OILERS (48-27-6)

ROGERS PLACE, EDMONTON, AB

6:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET, SPORTSNET ONE. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

The Vancouver Canucks found themselves in a hole last night as they took on the Los Angeles Kings, trailing by two after forty minutes. A 3rd period PP goal from Brock Boeser got them back in it, before Alex Chiasson tied it with 5:29 remaining in regulation. From there it was Boeser again, banging his own rebound past Cal Peterson to give the Canucks a 3-2 win in the final home game of the season.

Out of the playoff picture as they head to Edmonton for the season finale against the Oilers, the Canucks are hardly lacking motivation to finish with a win. First is a pretty big milestone for the head coach, as a win will give Bruce Boudreau 600 career NHL wins. Another big one is JT Miller hitting the 100 point plateau. He’s just two points back, after collecting an assist on Boeser’s first goal last night.

There’s also the matter of the standings at the end of the night. A win combined with a Vegas loss will see the Canucks move past them in the standings, and let’s be honest: I don’t think any of us are done with Vegas’ humiliation just yet.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, this is what the final disasterpiece for this season should resemble:

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland — J.T. Miller — Alex Chiasson

Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Jason Dickinson — Brad Richardson — Matthew Highmore

Sheldon Dries — Juho Lammikko — Nic Petan

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Quinn Hughes — Luke Schenn

Brad Hunt — Travis Dermott

Spencer Martin

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs

Injured: William Lockwood (upper body), Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Jaroslav Halak (upper body), Bo Horvat (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body), Tucker Poolman (upper body), Nils Hoglander (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Evander Kane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kailer Yamamoto

Zach Hyman — Ryan McLeod — Jesse Puljujarvi

Warren Foegele — Derick Brassard — Derek Ryan

Josh Archibald — Devin Shore — Zack Kassian

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Duncan Keith — Evan Bouchard

Kris Russell — Tyson Barrie

Mikko Koskinen

Mike Smith

Scratched: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Philip Broberg

Injured: Kyle Turris (upper body), Darnell Nurse (lower body)

Same lineup as last night for the Canucks, while the Oilers will be resting McDavid, Draisaitl and Smith. Seems like a prime opportunity for the Canucks to avoid a season sweep, right?

GAME DAY CHATTER

"Shows what our team is capable of. It's pretty amazing where we are right now compared to the beginning of the year and we take a lot of pride in that."



️ Brock Boeser#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/dUwcjVkaFS — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2022

"I'm 67 years old and never experienced anything like this before. The people in Vancouver have been amazing. It's pretty incredible."



️ Bruce Boudreau on the "Bruce, there it is" chant#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/wgZ4GrLcbO — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2022

"It’s definitely crossed my mind. I keep telling myself not to change my game to just try and get it. I’m definitely not going to cheat for it. Just trying to play my game."



J.T. Miller when asked about reaching 100 points#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/aVwRUUWvg9 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2022

#Canucks will close their season in Edmonton where they opened it on October 13th. In the line-up that night: Jack Rathbone, Tucker Poolman, Nils Hoglander, Bo Horvat, Tanner Pearson, Justin Dowling, Thatcher Demko, Jaro Halak -- none of whom will play tonight — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) April 29, 2022

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

A track from one of the second wave of Bay Area bands to wrap up this season for ya! Off their 1990 album ‘Twisted Into Form’, this is FORBIDDEN with ‘Step By Step’.

Enjoy the game, everyone. Thanks for hanging with us once again, and stick around for playoff commiseration/snark if you like, starting next week. Go Canucks Go! Slava Ukraini!