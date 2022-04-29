 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Comeback (Over the) Kings

In a somewhat meaningless game, the Canucks took a rousing 3-2 OTW over the LA Kings

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • The game didn’t exactly mean a lot, but the Canucks mounted a two goal comeback over the LA Kings to win 3-2 in overtime:
  • The winners of the team awards were announced during the game. The winners were largely the consensus favourites; no real surprises.
  • A thank you speech from Luke Schenn to the fans:
  • Vasily Podkolzin spoke with the media for the first time prior to the contest:
  • Prospect defender Jack Rathbone was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie team:
  • The Canucks have expressed some interest in Russian free agent forward Andrei Kuzmenko:

Hockey News

  • Some news on the Chicago Blackhawks executive search:
  • Dustin Brown, who captained the LA Kings to two Stanley Cups, has announced his retirement following the playoffs:
  • The PHF has announced a series of virtual town halls to raise awareness about professional women’s hockey:
  • And some injury updates for the Colorado Avalanche, a Stanley Cup favourite heading into the playoffs:

