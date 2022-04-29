Wake With Elias: Comeback (Over the) Kings

Canucks News
- The game didn’t exactly mean a lot, but the Canucks mounted a two goal comeback over the LA Kings to win 3-2 in overtime:
Brock Boeser scores at 4:30 of overtime, his 2nd of the game and 23rd this season to give the #Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Kings.@BudweiserCanada HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/kyCAsphU7I pic.twitter.com/9uspgo5ei4— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2022
- The winners of the team awards were announced during the game. The winners were largely the consensus favourites; no real surprises.
Team awards base on fan balloting:— Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) April 29, 2022
Most exciting player: J.T. Miller.
MVP: Thatcher Demko.#Canucks
- A thank you speech from Luke Schenn to the fans:
A big thank you from us to you, the fans! pic.twitter.com/lijmt6M5k4— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2022
- Vasily Podkolzin spoke with the media for the first time prior to the contest:
Vasily Podkolzin meets with the media for the first time since training camp discussing his season, the transition to the NHL, teammates and living in Vancouver.#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/67JKeFjHhy— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 28, 2022
- Prospect defender Jack Rathbone was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie team:
Jack Rathbone named to AHL All-Rookie team after stellar first season in Abbotsford— X - Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) April 27, 2022
| FULL RELEASE https://t.co/9r4gsDaafp
- The Canucks have expressed some interest in Russian free agent forward Andrei Kuzmenko:
In our first segment @DhaliwalSports had the latest on #Canucks players and the World Championship and also their interest in Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko.https://t.co/h4e2SKLzpb pic.twitter.com/rmrjlvtWfE— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) April 27, 2022
Hockey News
- Some news on the Chicago Blackhawks executive search:
#Blackhawks announce they’ve hired Jeff Greenberg as Associate GM, someone who went deep in the interview process for GM job.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 28, 2022
Greenberg will oversee strategy and strategic systems. He starts on May 9 after 11 seasons in baseball ops with @Cubs. pic.twitter.com/QMOGP35a9m
- Dustin Brown, who captained the LA Kings to two Stanley Cups, has announced his retirement following the playoffs:
Dustin Brown, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the Kings all-time leader in regular-season games played, announced today his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.— LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) April 28, 2022
https://t.co/HkRzx5ruMJ
- The PHF has announced a series of virtual town halls to raise awareness about professional women’s hockey:
The PHF today announced details for a series of virtual Town Hall info meetings for prospective players to help raise awareness and education about the league and professional women’s hockey.— PHF (@PHF) April 28, 2022
The first session takes place on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Details: https://t.co/jMLMP9mufG pic.twitter.com/sldrpsTmZv
- And some injury updates for the Colorado Avalanche, a Stanley Cup favourite heading into the playoffs:
Jared Bednar says Mikko Rantanen (non-COVID illness) is back tonight against Nashville. Replaces Alex Newhook, taking a rest day.— Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) April 28, 2022
On Landeskog: "Gabe is good. Taking steps forward. ... Still the plan is for him to be ready for Game 1."
