GAME RECAP #81: NUCKS WIN!!! DETHRONE KINGS 3-2 IN OT

Last game of the Nucking season. The home season.

It’s Fan Appreciation Night in the ROG. And on our home couches too, I’m sure.

In the 1st, Nucks show how much they appreciate the ROG fans by showcasing the incredible - if nerve-racking - skill of Marty as he stopped all 13 LA shots while the Nucks dabbled at the other end putting 5 shots on goal.

The good news was that Spencer stopped ALL the shots. Including some during Myers 4 minute spa session in his summer cottage.

To be fair, the Nucks did let us see the black skate jerseys another time in the ROG. Very much appreciated.

This jersey match up tonight though pic.twitter.com/zHgNak9TnX — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2022

All tied up at 0-0 after 1. Not as good a start as the previous game, but as much as it hurts to say it, the LA ChromeDomes are a better team than new kids from the ClimateCrisis rink.

Marty was keeping the tie alive, even on odd-man rushes - 4-on-4.

However in the 2nd period the Chromies were the better team than the Fan Appreciating team. At least on the scoreboard. We didn’t appreciate that.

Marty gets beat on a screened shot. Then Brock gets beat at the other end on a sure goal.

Worse, Marty gets beat again - on a goal through the wickets, the 5-hole, the parting gift of pads. Dammit.

It’s not a fun period for the Nucking fans at the ROG or elsewhere.

Nucks stomped (at least I hope they stomped) into dressing room at the inter. Vowing to make fans appreciative again.

That or Bruce gave them the Never-Give-Up speech.

Whatever.

It worked. Nucks came out more determined in the 3rd.

Determined to kill off their 4th PK early in the 3rd. And did.

Even better, the Nucks are pressing and finally the refs have to call the 1st LA penalty of the game just under 5 minutes into the 3rd.

The Nucks do not squander their one and only power play chance. Ok, it was 2. LA got called for tripping during the initial penalty.

Just after the initial Chromie penalty expired, the extra timely Nucking PP went into extra sharp passing and shooting. JT to Pete to Brock for the between the dots snipe.

Now the ROG has something to cheer about.

Even us at home were cheering in awe on the smooth Huggie move on the blueline to put a shot on net. Chaise gets the rebound and a Nucking lucky bounce off Troy from Richmond for the goal.

We WIN A POINT! The Playoffs are almost insight. If this was a night from last month.

Doesn’t matter.

OT ROG TIME

What matters is completing the comeback. We know that. The ROG knows that.

And the Nucks so know that.

On the winning play Pete gets tripped - no call. Pete trips a tripper - no call. Brock gets the puck and takes the shot. It’s stopped. Pete gets the rebound - passes to Brock. Next Brock shot is blocked. The next Brock shot is not. Woooooooooooo!!!

WE APPRECIATE

Nucks comeback to win the last home game of the season.

JT gets another point to push his season total to 98 points. Wow!

1st Star Brock gets 2 goals. The GWG too. In case you skipped the exhausting OT review.

2nd Star Huggie gets another point as does 3rd Star Pete, who gets his 66th - a career high. Imagine if his wrist and contract were healed by training camp.

ROGGING HIGHLIGHTS

650 Radio play-by-play voice of Brendan Batchelor joins Garret for the game.

GAME STATS (Comeback Kids Comeback)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Kings LAK 35 35% 0/4 6 22 7 5 Canucks VAN 29 65% 1/2 10 20 24 6



SHOT COUNTS (Looks Closer Than It Appears)

Period LAK VAN 1st 13 5 2nd 14 10 3rd 5 11 OT 3 3 Total 35 29



PLAYER STATS (Mr. JT 98 Points)

LAST ROGGING PRESSER

The old 6/49 line... most of it are on the mic to talk about the great comeback. Game and season.

"Shows what our team is capable of. It's pretty amazing where we are right now compared to the beginning of the year and we take a lot of pride in that."



️ Brock Boeser#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/dUwcjVkaFS — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2022

Here It Is. Bruce has turned the team and the fans around this season. He motivated the players - to win. Gave us winning pressers and one-liners. And his Nucking 32-15-9 record is pretty good. We love the guy. We want to keep him. Pretty sure he’d like stay here.

"I'm 67 years old and never experienced anything like this before. The people in Vancouver have been amazing. It's pretty incredible."



️ Bruce Boudreau on the "Bruce, there it is" chant#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/wgZ4GrLcbO — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2022

ROGGING OUT

What a season... the lows, the highs. If only the highs happened more often in the ROG, this wouldn’t be the last ROG game of season.

Oh well. The Bruced-Up Nucks played over 50 playoff-like games that almost made it into a playoff run. That was fun to watch.

A meaningless game that turned into a MUST WIN that was WON! Great effort to comeback in the 3rd to win in OT. The best way to appreciate the fans.

A big thank you from us to you, the fans! pic.twitter.com/lijmt6M5k4 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2022

Also... NM appreciates our game threaders, commenters and malcontents. It’s been a fun year of dismal starts, front-back office/bench purges and the best spring in years.

One more game. One more win.