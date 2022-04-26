Gamethread #80: Canucks vs Kraken

Whose fanbase should be more disappointed this year? Canuck fans for cheering for a team that will miss the playoffs yet again, or Kraken fans, who were led to believe that their team was going to be good?

Poll Who should be more disappointed? Canuck fans

Kraken fans vote view results 42% Canuck fans (3 votes)

57% Kraken fans (4 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Mathematical elimination should occur tonight for the Canucks, so raise a glass to the team that kept us interested until the last week of the season. Watch the Canucks win their next three games and miss the playoffs by 2 points.

The next three games are about personal stats for some players. J.T. Miller could reach 100 points. Conor Garland could reach 20 goals and 50 points. Quinn is trying to be the single season defenseman point leader. Petey could reach 70 points. OEL and Podz have an outside shot of 30 points.



The Canucks are going to have to score a lot of goals over the next few games for all of the these things to occur.



I predict a 8-2 victory tonight. I’m not taking any questions at this time.

Go Canucks Go!