GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME EIGHTY: Canucks vs Seattle- Apr 26, 2022

The last week of the regular season is upon us and it’s time for the annual tradition of just trying to get through these last... wait, they’re still in it? And uh, about the goaltending...

By Kent Basky
/ new
Seattle Kraken v Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (38-30-11) vs SEATTLE KRAKEN (26-46-6)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: DAVY JONES’ LOCKER ROOM

It’s astonishing that the Canucks were able to overcome the first two months of their season and still be in contention for a playoff spot heading into April. Even more astonishing? The fact that there’s still a path for them to make it in.

What needs to happen:

- Vancouver must win all three games (Seattle, LA, Edmonton)

- Dallas must lose all three remaining games (Vegas, Arizona, Anaheim)

- Vegas must go 1-1-1 in their last three (Dallas (must be the regulation win), Chicago, St Louis)

Less than ideal? Obviously. Getting this combination of results would be like winning the lottery, and as we all know, this is a bit of an issue when it comes to the Canucks. Still, after disappointing losses to Ottawa, Minnesota and Calgary, finishing the week and the season strong would be great to see regardless of whether they make it in or not. The recovery after such a dismal start has made this season enjoyable, especially after the last few (save for the pandemic bubble blip) dreadful years of watching boring, subpar hockey. Actually making the playoffs would be a delightful, unexpected bonus that comes with getting to rub it into the noses of naysayers. Still, they need to focus on winning tonight or none of it matters.

And that’s the problem. Heading into a game against the Kraken should fill you with confidence, given how the Canucks have handled their new Cascadian rival in year One, yet this game has screaming red warning lights all over it. The Kraken are 4-7 this month, and follow up tonight’s contest with a game at home against LA, which bodes well for a Kings team in need of a win to hold off the Canucks. Should the Kraken win that game against LA though, that makes Thursday night’s Canucks/Kings game insanely important, if the Canucks win tonight over Seattle.

And what would a must-win game be without a little intrigue, hmm?

LINEUPS

Okay, no biggie. Demko goes 3 games in 4 nights and we hope for the b...

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Old school thrash from the Brazilian masters today with the title track to Sepultura’s fourth album ‘Arise’.

Enjoy the game, everyone! Go Canucks go! Slava Ukraini!

