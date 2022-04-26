GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME EIGHTY: Canucks vs Seattle- Apr 26, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (38-30-11) vs SEATTLE KRAKEN (26-46-6)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: DAVY JONES’ LOCKER ROOM

It’s astonishing that the Canucks were able to overcome the first two months of their season and still be in contention for a playoff spot heading into April. Even more astonishing? The fact that there’s still a path for them to make it in.

What needs to happen:

- Vancouver must win all three games (Seattle, LA, Edmonton)

- Dallas must lose all three remaining games (Vegas, Arizona, Anaheim)

- Vegas must go 1-1-1 in their last three (Dallas (must be the regulation win), Chicago, St Louis)

Less than ideal? Obviously. Getting this combination of results would be like winning the lottery, and as we all know, this is a bit of an issue when it comes to the Canucks. Still, after disappointing losses to Ottawa, Minnesota and Calgary, finishing the week and the season strong would be great to see regardless of whether they make it in or not. The recovery after such a dismal start has made this season enjoyable, especially after the last few (save for the pandemic bubble blip) dreadful years of watching boring, subpar hockey. Actually making the playoffs would be a delightful, unexpected bonus that comes with getting to rub it into the noses of naysayers. Still, they need to focus on winning tonight or none of it matters.

And that’s the problem. Heading into a game against the Kraken should fill you with confidence, given how the Canucks have handled their new Cascadian rival in year One, yet this game has screaming red warning lights all over it. The Kraken are 4-7 this month, and follow up tonight’s contest with a game at home against LA, which bodes well for a Kings team in need of a win to hold off the Canucks. Should the Kraken win that game against LA though, that makes Thursday night’s Canucks/Kings game insanely important, if the Canucks win tonight over Seattle.

And what would a must-win game be without a little intrigue, hmm?

LINEUPS

Boudreau suggests - although he doesn’t have an official update for us - that Jaroslav Halak is done for the year.#Canucks end the season with a 3-in-4 set and a home/road back-to-back.



Navigating this, and balancing Vancouver’s and Abbotsford’s chase, could be dicey. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) April 26, 2022

Okay, no biggie. Demko goes 3 games in 4 nights and we hope for the b...

“He’s being evaluated and right now it’s day-to-day,” says Bruce Boudreau of Thatcher Demko’s status.#Canucks will start Spencer Martin Tuesday vs. Seattle, Boudreau confirms. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) April 26, 2022

Transactions: #Canucks recall Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford under emergency conditions. Tucker Poolman has also been placed on LTIR. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) April 26, 2022

The #SeaKraken have recalled D Dennis Cholowski and G Joey Daccord from @CheckersHockey. pic.twitter.com/R2DoD7IShF — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) April 25, 2022

GAME DAY CHATTER

"They’re gonna want to come at us pretty hard, so it’s gonna be an interesting game. I assume we’re gonna get their best game they’ve played against us this year.”



Coach Bruce Boudreau on the Kraken rivalry#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/UQqOr8vTCG — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 26, 2022

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Old school thrash from the Brazilian masters today with the title track to Sepultura’s fourth album ‘Arise’.

Enjoy the game, everyone! Go Canucks go! Slava Ukraini!