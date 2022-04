Math is a straight-forward kick in the face.

If the Canucks lose tonight...they’re out.

And how fitting is it that Calgary is the team that can out the nail in the Canucks coffin.

To make things better...sarcasm....if LA wins tonight, the Nucks can’t pass them.

I’m not sure I have any good news...except that...

(You were expecting Jim Carrey weren’t you.)

Sit back tonight and cheer on Petey and Miller to victory.

Go Canucks Go!