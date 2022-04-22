 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: A Wild End to Playoff Hope

A 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild almost certainly puts an end to the Canucks’ playoff dreams

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • In what was already a precarious push for the playoffs, the Canucks took a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. While mathematically alive, that may just do it for a still-remarkable playoff push.
  • Elias Pettersson’s post-game comments, after scoring two goals, his 30th and 31st on the year:
  • A postgame discussion from the VANcast duo:
  • John Shannon on what a possible Bruce Boudreau extension could look like:
  • Blake Price on Quinn Hughes’ record-setting season:
  • And the latest episode of Canucks Conversation:

Hockey News

  • Danielle McLean on her experience as a trans woman in women’s hockey:
  • Greg Wyshynski on why the NHL should expand their playoff format:
  • Some drama in college hockey, as Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay was suspended for use of a banned substance. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation, though, stands by their decision:
  • And the NHL Is hosting a global series of games:

