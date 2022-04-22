Wake With Elias: A Wild End to Playoff Hope

Canucks News
- In what was already a precarious push for the playoffs, the Canucks took a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. While mathematically alive, that may just do it for a still-remarkable playoff push.
Final from Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/LCK0oOJwse— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2022
- Elias Pettersson’s post-game comments, after scoring two goals, his 30th and 31st on the year:
"It’s extremely tough. We know how bad we wanted this win."— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2022
- A postgame discussion from the VANcast duo:
️ A late night #VANcast with @FarhanLaljiTSN and I on the heels of a devastating loss in Minnesota.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) April 22, 2022
- John Shannon on what a possible Bruce Boudreau extension could look like:
"The number I am thinking of Bruce can get now is somewhere in the $12 million dollar range over 3 or 4 years.."@JShannonhl on the latest with the #Canucks and Bruce Boudreau.https://t.co/0obTSXTwhm pic.twitter.com/Mg4g9RuRB3— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) April 21, 2022
- Blake Price on Quinn Hughes’ record-setting season:
From @justBlakePrice: Quinn Hughes well on track to rewrite #Canucks record book. Via @DailyHiveVan's @OffsideDH https://t.co/CMpREdM8Fl— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) April 21, 2022
- And the latest episode of Canucks Conversation:
Episode 255 is LIVE!— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) April 21, 2022
Faber and Quads are back with 5 games remaining in the season. They give the playoff roadmap and discuss how their MVP needs to carry them over the final five games.
Pres. by @zephyrepic and delivered by @DoorDash #doordashNNhttps://t.co/3YobcfR5Yd
Hockey News
- Danielle McLean on her experience as a trans woman in women’s hockey:
“After I started transitioning, a large number of my childhood friends rejected me, writes @DanielleBMcLean. "Through the recreational women’s hockey league that I competed in, I was able to build a new support system.”https://t.co/XeTqCXc4j8— CNN Opinion (@CNNOpinion) April 20, 2022
- Greg Wyshynski on why the NHL should expand their playoff format:
There is every logical reason for the NHL to expand the Stanley Cup Playoffs to 20 teams. But there's one reason they won't: Gary Bettman.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 21, 2022
My column on growing the postseason field, and why he needs to be convinced to do it:https://t.co/b4A83M1ERd
- Some drama in college hockey, as Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay was suspended for use of a banned substance. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation, though, stands by their decision:
April 21, 2022
- And the NHL Is hosting a global series of games:
A little good news to start your day #GoAvsGohttps://t.co/Q4Gpl2n1px— z - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 21, 2022
