GAME RECAP #78: NUCKS WIN! A 6-3 Road Loss

We knew this was going to be a tough MUST WIN road game. Even the Bruced-up Nucks haven’t beaten the Wild this season.

But tonight (or this afternoon) with a depleted roster and an over-worked Demmers, even the Nucking never-say-never Nucks couldn’t pull off the MUST WIN when the MUST was on the bun. Oh.. that’s mustard. Never mind.

It was an improbable run after the early season turned Green with losses, but Bruce made the same roster (pretty much) into a .667 team. If he had started earlier and Pete was healed and Bo was on his game, would have been a lock in the 2nd season. And wouldn’t have us scoreboard watching and hoping for frenemy or enemy teams to give us a helping puck. Also... Fawking Fawks, eh.

Anyhow, what might have been is a summer pastime - right now, the Nucks aren’t out mathematically. But might be emotionally and physically. How much have they got left to give? Ask Richie who wanted to keep playing after getting a broken nose from a cheap Krill stick in the face.

The Nucks kept up with the Wild in the 1st. Would have been nice if they scored on the 4 minute power play to avenge Richi’s nasal slash and bust. Of course it wasn’t a 4 min PP cause Highmore was in the box for the 1st 2mins...but details.

Wild score first in the 2nd after OEL and Myers get mired in bad defensive choices.

Doesn’t matter. Because...

Super Pete is back and sniping like an Alien.

#30 on the campaign for Petey pic.twitter.com/1jRvXAvu5d — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2022

All tied and will stay that way until OT where Pete scores again and saves the season.

But in this Nucking universe, Myers is hurt behind the net, still has to play Top-4 D. Demmers gets beaten by Sprugy shot through a screen. Nucks a goal down.

Doesn’t matter.

Because... it’s a Highmore reel goal.

man Highmore, maybe you should get more playing time lol, that looked.. pretty goalscorer-y — Raddy

Tie game and Pete wants more. So do we.

what hands Petey has, sheesh he moves faster than we can see — Raddy

Nucks WIN 3-2! Woooooooo!

But back in this Nucking universe, the Wild score again on a goal that Demmers wants back.

Ohhh man I bet demmer wants that one back... — Twitchy

(Among others)

Demmer has a bad save % this period — Raddy

SV% doesn’t get better in the next period.

It’s a 3-3 tie after 2 and there’s no more Nucking goals in this universe’s game to show.

Nucks play pretty good at the start of the 3rd, but get overwhelmed by an onslaught of Wild players. Bubble Demko has popped.

NHL reffing... “Go ahead, spear the goalie in the nuts, he’s a canuck so you’ll get away with it” — Twitchy

As the period wore on. Wore on our hopes and dreams, bad things happened.

One guy made the whole canucks team into pylons and scores... — Twitchy

And the never-give-up Nucks can’t seem to pushback.

For a team who’s season is on the line we’re sure not taking many shots... — Twitchy

Not many is defined as 4 shots in this period. That’s not enough to score 4 goals and win the game.

Oh well... they tried really hard. Played their hearts, butts and noses off.

Feel bad for the boys, and especially for Demmers. Injuries conspired against them, along with running on fumes. Miller and Myers had especially not good games, with a lot of brain farts / looking gassed / getting hemmed in / giving the puck away, and Minnesota is simply not the same team from 2 years ago when the Nux beat them fairly easily in the play-in. Kaprizov and Fiala are major upgrades for sure, and they’re out from under the big salaries for the most part. And they’re just *big*. Gotta give Bill Guerin huge credit for turning the team into a big tough winner in minimal time. Why couldn’t that happen for the Nux? — copey

It could. Just not in this hockeyverse. Next one over, they’re on a Cup Run right down the middle of Alpha Centauri - where the Alien is lighting up the board at home.

VIDEO SOFTLIGHTS

Not even the 2 Johns can save the 3rd.

GAME STATS (Not enough in the tank)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 24 58% 0/2 13 20 10 5 Wild MIN 32 42% 0/3 11 22 12 10



SHOTS (all shot)

Period VAN MIN 1st 10 8 2nd 10 9 3rd 4 15 Total 24 32



PLAYER STATS (Super Pete Is Back. Bubble Demko, not so much)

WILD DEPRESSER

Pete takes the tough road presser assignment. We know how badly we wanted the win too.

"It’s extremely tough. We know how bad we wanted this win."



Elias Pettersson#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/LsGfhlQBwt — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2022

Bruce is keeping the beat on the up, praising his never-give-up guys, despite the tough loss.

"He comes to play. It doesn’t surprise me that he has 13 goals in the last 12 games. He’s played that well."



Coach Bruce Boudreau on Elias Pettersson#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/46utVOVGZM — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2022

What a great run with Bruce behind the bench. And the team behind Bruce.

Too little, too late? Nope. They played a stretch of incredible games. Just not enough Bruced-Up games in the season to... save the season.

Math says the dream is still on the calculus. We’re not math fans. At NM we’re hockey fans - desperate, tired and a little cynical about the hockey gawds making up for decades of screwing us over. Or at least 7 years of JB mismanaging millions of dollars and our hockey team.

Oh well... next up it’s the red millimeter - worst rink in the league - to play a team with former Nucks who are going to the dance. With a big win, Nucks can spill a drink on the cowbarn prom dress.

The biggest MUST WIN ever!