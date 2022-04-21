Gamethread #78: Canucks vs Wild

It’s been an interesting 2nd half of the year for the Canucks. This team found its special teams and found ways to win games that brought us to today’s game. The Canucks can’t afford to lose anymore games and that might still not be enough if multiple teams don’t crap the bed. There are going to be a lot of what-ifs at the end of this ride, but the car still moving forward right now and the Canucks just need to focus on getting the puck away from this very tough Minnesota team. The Wild are in the playoffs but they are still playing for home ice advantage against the Blues, so don’t expect them just to show up. They want to win.



The Canucks can no longer afford to take a period off. They have to push play and force Minnesota to make mistakes. History would suggest that this will be a 3-2 game. We just to see in which direction it goes.

Go Canucks Go!