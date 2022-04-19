GAME RECAP #77: NUCKS WIN! A Point! Get Shooted Out 4-3

Welcome to MUST WIN Game #77. Not quite won.

Seemed at first the Nucks would win this as they must.

As we know, looks can be deceiving. Especially when playing a bottom dwelling team in the ROG.

Still... good start. Halak shuts out the Sens.

And the Nucks get the 1st goal of the 1st. With a Miller PP goal.

Miller startin' us off strong on the ️ ️

Lol JTM, that was quite the powerful power play. That was about as easy an NHL goal as you can possibly imagine. — Raddy

Get the lead. Extend the lead in the 1st? Sure.

Brock slots into the game winning shot. Except it wasn’t.

Boeser adds to the lead and makes it 2-0!

Nucks 2-zip after 1. That’s good, right?

Worse... the chippy Sens couldn’t put a puck past Halak, so they broke him.

He couldn’t return for the 2nd. So not-so-well-rested Demmers, had his rest interrupted and had to start the 2nd cold. And forlorn. Not sure if he really was forlorn. But he was not prepared to stop all the pucks.

Nucks needed Demmer to stop all them, because they weren’t playing smart shutdown hockey in front of him.

So... it’s 2-1 after 2. And it doesn’t get any better.

Less than 4 mins into the 3rd, the track meet Sens tied and then got their own 1 goal lead. The Nucks firewagon was running around the ROG. Not a great 12-giveaway game look.

To be fair, the Nucks got a little fire in their wagon and Dermott got his 1st Nucking goal.

Wow. The end of the 3rd was intense! — Gwailoh

If you like that sort of thing. Prefer good solid lockdown up 2 nothing for the win in regulation against a non-playoff team.

Tie game and the Nucks still have a chance to win in OT.

And they had possession almost all the futile minutes and all the shots. For nothing. Why was Dries out there for a shift and not Podz is a question for Bruce. Or Westy.

SO

Bess doesn’t score. JT does. Pete doesn’t score. We miss Bo. Gnarly doesn’t score. We miss Bo more. Petan doesn’t score. Petan? Why not Podz? Or Huggie? Or OEL? More questions for soon to be gif-crazy Westy.

I won’t mention who beat Demmers for the GWG. He isn’t our player. Even if he was a long time ago. Such Nucking luck.

Pond Hockey

37 high danger chances 5-on-5 by each team. Track meet, firewagon hockey is the Sens game. Not the Nucking Nucks game. For Nucks Sake!

Up 2-0, then 2-1 after 2, the Nucks couldn’t make the smart plays. Too tired after spending too much energy late in the 2nd trying to get the 2 goal lead back.

Boy, that was a swarming by the Nucks there, and nothing to show for it, but so many chances. — Raddy

Did have exhaustion tho. Not the best Nucking defensive game. They can’t out-skate the Sens in the 3rd. Or out score them.

Not Sharp B-2-B

Pete was sharp last night. Tonight he wasn’t as good as needed. No points. No goals. No Shootout winner. As well as a few un-Pete-like defensive gaffs.

Gnarly was super sharp last night - his best game of the season. Tonight, he got beat down by the Sens. No points. No Bueno.

Other Nucks played hard, but not as well as last night.

The 2nd game of a Back To Backs are not our friends. Especially at home.

Especially with a depleted roster. This game could have been better for the Nucks with a healthy Pearson. And Bo.

Disappointing. But... that’s the Canucks Way.

Crazy ROG HIGHLIGHTS

2 Johns cover the crazy game - if only the Nucks could have covered it too.

Wanna watch the full shooting out? Me neither. Skip it.

GAME STATS (disappointing ending)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Senators OTT 31 40% 0/1 10 39 7 5 Canucks VAN 37 60% 1/4 4 23 22 12



SHOT COUNT (Hmmm...)

Period OTT VAN 1st 14 10 2nd 8 16 3rd 9 8 OT 0 3 Total 31 37



PLAYER STATS (Some good, some not so much)

ROG DEPRESSURIZING

Miller, who had a pretty good game - gives us the icy cold reality check. Did we ask for the check?

"We knew we could've scored on many chances and just couldn't really solve them."



"We knew we could've scored on many chances and just couldn't really solve them."

J.T. Miller#Canucks | @TheProvince

Bruce was very uh... animated in his presser.

The MUST WIN Winning Streak is unstruck.

Now they must...MUST MUST WIN their next 5 games.

The next MUST WIN is on the road. So, that’s good, right?

Against Minni.

Maybe it’s the game Bess gets a hattie against his home state. Could happen. Go Nucks!