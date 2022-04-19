Gamethread #77: Canucks vs Senators

Let me start with this:

(This is a picture and not a GIF. Superstition prevails again!)

The second game of the back-to-back has been the archnemesis of the Canucks. Tonight needs to be different. The Canucks had a good start to last night’s game. They skated hard, they were willing to hit in the corners and made their passes crisply and accurately. Coming out of the 1st period with a lead is a far better position for this team. They played more relaxed in the second and took advantage of a Dallas team that had to take chances to get back into the game. Let’s hope the game plan is the same tonight and they don’t take a below average Ottawa team for granted.

It was great to see Brock score in his first game back and I hope there are at least 10 more goals to come over the next few games. Greedy.

Go Canucks Go!