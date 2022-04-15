 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: A Routing of the Coyotes

The Canucks destroyed the Coyotes once again, this time 7-1

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • In yet another big win for the Canucks, they took down the Arizona Coyotes 7-1. Miller, Podkolzin, and Sheldon Dries all had big nights.
  • JT Miller hit the 90 point milestone in the game, and had some forward thoughts on it after the game:
  • The Rink Wide postgame podcast for the night:
  • The contest marked important theme night for the Canucks:
  • Conor Garland speaks about his challenging transition to being a Vancouver Canuck:
  • And a look at Vasili Podkolzin’s progression from CanucksArmy:

Hockey News

  • The Avs made a notable free agent signing from the NCAA:
  • The cap shenanigans of the Vegas Golden Knights continue:
  • Some coaching news on the international front, including a Canucks connection:
  • And a Cape Breton group looking to get equal ice time for women’s hockey:

