Wake With Elias: A Routing of the Coyotes

Canucks News
- In yet another big win for the Canucks, they took down the Arizona Coyotes 7-1. Miller, Podkolzin, and Sheldon Dries all had big nights.
The #Canucks won 7-1, their 5th win in a row, as J.T. Miller recorded 5 assists, Vasily Podkolzin added 2 goals and Thatcher Demko made 21 stops.@BudweiserCanada HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/fptRE1Dklt pic.twitter.com/6JjYZgVyyz— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 15, 2022
- JT Miller hit the 90 point milestone in the game, and had some forward thoughts on it after the game:
JT Miller on hitting 90 points on the season: It doesn’t really mean shit to me if we don’t get into the playoffs. #Canucks @Sportsnet650— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) April 15, 2022
- The Rink Wide postgame podcast for the night:
#Canucks crush the Coyotes 7-1 as JT Miller sets a career-high with 5A. @rinkwidepodcast unpacks another big night for the power play. Hear from Miller, Chiasson & Boudreau. Enjoy the long weekend https://t.co/Wg2BE2iCOb— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) April 15, 2022
- The contest marked important theme night for the Canucks:
The Vancouver #Canucks will be celebrating the team’s second annual Gender Equality Game, presented by @BudweiserCanada and the @PWHPA, on April 18 against the Dallas Stars.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 14, 2022
DETAILS | https://t.co/aZaTqwpomN pic.twitter.com/jmiFeGQR5j
- Conor Garland speaks about his challenging transition to being a Vancouver Canuck:
‘I haven’t felt like myself all year’: Conor Garland opens up about his difficult transition with the Canucks https://t.co/uyfAJsi7fj— The Athletic Vancouver (@TheAthleticVAN) April 14, 2022
- And a look at Vasili Podkolzin’s progression from CanucksArmy:
Vasily Podkolzin has arrived, and should be a fixture in the Canucks’ top-six for the next decade https://t.co/Nj3iNdNTIj #Canucks #NHL— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) April 13, 2022
Hockey News
- The Avs made a notable free agent signing from the NCAA:
#Avs announce they’ve signed Ben Meyers.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 13, 2022
He was the No. 1 undrafted NCAA free agent available on @chrismpeters board on @DailyFaceoff.
- The cap shenanigans of the Vegas Golden Knights continue:
We've confirmed #Vegas has placed William Carrier, Nolan Patrick and Laurent Brossoit on LTIR, giving them an additional $4.925M in relief— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) April 12, 2022
This gave them a total of $9.93M in usable space and the space they needed to activate Stone and his $9.5M cap hithttps://t.co/Sxtahahh6c
- Some coaching news on the international front, including a Canucks connection:
Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada‘s team for the upcoming men’s U18 world hockey championship while Kori Cheverie is set to become the first woman to coach one of Canada’s men’s national teams as an assistant.https://t.co/OYIfwGEnJj— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 14, 2022
- And a Cape Breton group looking to get equal ice time for women’s hockey:
"We get literally what is left over after the other organizations take what they want first. We can't live on leftovers"— CBC Sports (@cbcsports) April 14, 2022
A Cape Breton hockey group is trying to make it easier for women and girls to get on the ice https://t.co/HvSC1vXo2S
