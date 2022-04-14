GAME RECAP #75: NUCKS WIN!!! BLOWOUT YOTES 7-1 AT HOME!

Just like last game, this was another MUST WIN game. Big difference in this one - was against the only NHL team that is ‘happy’ to play their home games in a college rink next season.

That team of desert dogs doesn’t look very happy to play on the road either.

Watching the Coyotes feed cuz the canucks feed isnt working... they were doing the keys to the game. The keys were “Donate donate donate. Open those wallets.” I thought that was pretty fitting for the yotes, but then they announced that it’s telethon night there. — Twitchy

The Yotes, even with the Nucks former $11M 4th line playing 2nd line minutes, is not a very good team.

However, as we unfortunately witnessed last month, the Nucks can make bad teams look good. Or at least average.

Not this week in the week of MUST WINS. No careless play. No casual players. Fortunately the former casual players are playing casual therapies with the Faeries.

To be fair to the ROG tradition of starting slowly, the Nucks weren’t sharp to start. But they did score 1st. And 2nd. And many, many more.

Do you really want to see all 7 Nucks twitting goals?

Of course, you do.

Right on cue, Chaise opens the scoring 1st in the 1st.

#9 finds #39 to get us going pic.twitter.com/uXKmd7QQ76 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 15, 2022

Scary moment in the 1st for our Capt’n. Takes a shot off his leg. Limps off the ice. Doesn’t return to the game. Eeeek!

However, it appears Bo will be ok to play against Dallas, but Bruce didn’t feel the Nucks needed Bo to be the difference maker against the desert yappers.

Instead, another player steps up to tip the skilled PP tip. Sheldon Dries.

Sheldon Dries on the power play (?!?!?) puts the Nucks up by 2! — Gwailoh

His FIRST as a Canuck pic.twitter.com/1a6V5k5Bxq — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 15, 2022

1st Nucks goal. This could mean he’s a callup from Abby. Where he has 35 goals and 62 points. Which puts him in the top 10 of AHL scoring.

Nucks lead 2-0 after the 1st.

Scoring. There’s more Nucking scoring.

Early in the 2nd, Pete keeps his streak in the net.

WOOO! Petey 1 timer on the pp!! — Twitchy

Want to see more Nucking ROG goals? Yes, please.

But not before the Nucking tradition of letting the Yotes get a goal on Demmers. Why is it a tradition? We’d need to charm Westy with a case of special sugar cane sauce to find out.

99% shutout is close enough to a shutout for our game thread vets.

Ugh... bad rebound — Twitchy

Moving on. We’re not even half way through this swelling ROG rout.

Power Podz pots another PP goal.

Podz power play goals in back-to-back games pic.twitter.com/MeII27Zxzd — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 15, 2022

Lighting up the ROG and the Yotes. Gnarly style.

The last goal of the period and the 6th Nucking goal of the game is another display of JT’s stunning setup prowess.

Millers steals the puck and puts the pass on the tape - Podz pots his 2nd of the game.

The Nucks take a 6-1 lead into the 2nd inter. But is it safe?

Against the Yotellers?

As much fun as it is to beat up on these mangy, emaciated, half-blind desert dogs, they are not going to turn around and steal a game against any of the teams the Nucks are chasing — Gwailoh

Indeed. But the Cowtowners didn’t help us tonight either.

The game is over. Completely.

With still a period to play. Or endure if you’re a desert hockey fan. Which we’re not.

We’re more keen for Podzing hatties. Or Chaising hatties.

Or will be after JT’s 4th perfect primary assist and 5th point of the game.

Nucks try to get Podz the hattie in the 3rd. And he almost got it off a doggie turnover.

Oh well... next game.

Not the toughest opponent. Maybe the worst team the Nucks have played this season. If only we could have played them twice more last month instead of the other poor teams the Nucks lost to. At home.

No worries. MUST WIN Won.

Easy.

That was the easiest game the Nux have had in about 10 years. Haven’t seen so many goals on the rush and cross-ice one timers since the days of Naslund and Bure. Just too bad Juho didn’t pot a SH breakaway there in the 3rd. Problem now is not catching the Kings, as they’re getting out-doughtied; problem is catching the tighty-knighties, who are tied with them +12 wins; Nux are at +9 wins, their season high. Fecksticks for those Buffalo Detroit games; man, that 1 point out of 4 games hurts right now. Would be nice if Allvin announced they’re taking the option year on Boudreau. He’s earned it for sure now. Last, please let Bo not be hurt. It’s rather miraculous they’re winning without Pearson, Hoglander, Boeser, and 2/3rds of Bo this evening. Ditching Hamonic certainly was a welcome move. — copey

On the bright side - for us and especially for ‘82 - of this blowout, the Nucks are 8th in goal diff in the conference. So that’s a pretty good indicator of the rising Nucking shots at the... you know.

ROGGING HIGHLIGHTS

The 2 John have a great night covering the game and recalling the most points by a Nucks player in a single game.

GAME STATS (Dead Dog Cafe Hockey?)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Coyotes ARI 22 47% 1/2 8 21 12 11 Canucks VAN 27 53% 3/4 4 25 18 7



SHOTS (All the Good Ones)

Period ARI VAN 1st 8 10 2nd 7 12 3rd 7 5 Total 22 27



PLAYER STATS (JT 5 Point Miller)

ROG IMPRESSERS

Old skool night on the mic. 5 Point Miller and 2 goal Chaise talk the direct game.

“I thought that our line could have success. We all think the same way…All 3 of us like to go to the net…we have a pretty old-school mentality.”



J.T. Miller & Alex Chiasson meet with the media following the win over Arizona#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/SWUBm0Jiv9 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 15, 2022

Gabby is back! Getting bubbly on Podz - there it is.

“At this stage of the season, rest not only your body but your mind. We’ve been grinding for so long, you need mental breaks as well as physical breaks.”



Coach Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/TPHfa22019 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 15, 2022

No point in pointing out that this is the Nucks 5th straight win when the point is looking at the next MUST WIN game. And the next MUST WIN after that.

7 games remain. All MUST WIN games. Fun ride or nervy ending? You decide.