GAME RECAP #74: NUCKS WIN! 5-4 IN OT!!!

This MUST WIN game of the night is the same as the other MUST WIN games. But with more MUSTER.

And Buster, the Nucks had the most MUSTER for most of the game.

Unlike last game’s power outage, this game was won on the power of the Nucking Special Teams. In the ROG!

Early. And almost often.

The slow ROG starts of the past were left on 1st power play a minute and Chaise into the 1st.

Sweet setup from JT and Chaise and Capt’n Bo delivers the 1st goal.

The relief was felt all across the game thread.

Well damn. That was sweet and FAST. — Raddy

But later in the 1st the fickle fudging finger of puck luck struck a sour tip past Demmers.

It’s a 1-1 tie after 1. Ties aren’t the foreshadowing we were looking for.

No worries. The Nucks have another 2 periods or more to re-take the lead.

And without pumping up the Nucking power play power, the Nucks strike again on the PP with Podz pouncing on the rebounding puck.

The one goal lead restored, but we need more.

And Pete beats the goalie who beats himself, but the refs say no goal. Or do they?

But the puck hogging Nighties get one back... and we knew that 2 goal cushion might have shrinkage issues.

So, the beauty goal of the game - at least the 2nd most beautiful - was the sneaky Pete 2-on-1 pass to Dicki.

Leadheadner knew Pete was going to shoot - didn’t move. Our old dancing D-man, Huttie, knew Pete was going to shoot.

But Dicki knew Pete would pass. And Dicki shoots and scores into the wide gaping net.

2nd ends with the Nucks up 4-2. Victory is assured.

We know that. The ROG knows that.

You know who didn’t? The puck possession desert puckers.

They outshoot the Nucks 10-0 in the first half of the 3rd. Game thread felt some remedial hockey strat might be Nucking required.

Nucks need to remember that there’s two ends to this ice.... — Raddy

While the Nucks did manage 5 shots in the period, playing most of the period in their own end isn’t the best way to keep the lead.

Turns out it’s one of the worst.

Nighties get 17 shots and 2 Theodorean goals for the tie. In regulation. Dammit.

The Nucks, the ROG, the game threaders not breathing into paper bags were not looking at the recent Nucking horrendous OT record.

Almost winning in regulation and getting a single loser point would be too much loserness even for the long suffering NuckingNation.

We need OT heroes. Tonight we got ours.

Huggie makes us gasp and waits and out waits the flopping goalie and scores! We’re Quinning! Wooooooooooooooooooooooo!

The game thread erupted in glee. Or something.

Well, that’s the 2nd best result. — Raddy

Still... 2 points for us and a loser point for Lost Wagers is better than the alternative.

The Nighties put 45 shots on Demmer. That’s only about 15 17 too many. But bubbly Demmers defeats the desert [redacted]puckers.

The Nighties had control of the puck 55% of the time. That’s seems excessive.

However, the Nucks got 55% of the goals scored. And that’s the most important percentage of the game 99.9999999% of the time.

Special Teams

The Nucks PP went 2 for 3. Special game changer right there.

Nucks PK killed off all 3 (undeserved) Nightie PP chances. 2 of them late in the 3rd! OMG!!

Special Players

Big night for Pete. He was fantastic on the offensive - goal and 2 points. And on the defensive end, a sneaky turnover generator - for the visitors.

OEL made some key plays to save some Patches and Stoner rushes. Also... how’d the Vegas green eyeshaders get the cap space for Stone’s 9.5M? Did they think this was a playoff game?

Podz and Bo had a great game. Podz is our bruising power forward of the future.

The future is now!

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Canucks Kids Telethon Night in the ROG - 2 Johns are big kids.

GAME STATS (BIG BIG GAME)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Golden Knights VGK 45 52% 0/3 6 18 12 5 Canucks VAN 27 48% 2/3 6 30 5 3



SHOT COUNT (Lopsided Counting)

Period VGK VAN 1st 13 6 2nd 15 14 3rd 17 5 OT 0 2 Total 45 27



PLAYER STATS (Super Pete)

ROGRELIEFPRESSOR

Huggie, our OT Hero, makes a couple good points.

"We still got two points and that's what we wanted to do."



3 Point Pete, 1st Star of the game, loves beating Vegas. And so do we.

"I'm just trying to play my best every shift. Create. Play hard."



OT Nucks making Gabby happy - the long way round.

"We'll just keep pushing until there's no more room to push."



In the grand scheme of this down and up season, this was just another 2 points.

Another vital 2 points. Shame about giving one away, but no worries.

Keep on pushing. One game at time.

One MUST WIN game at a time.