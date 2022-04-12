Wake With Elias: Love is in the air, but what about playoffs?

Most fans and media alike want to poo-poo on the possibility of playoffs for the Vancouver Canucks.

To them I say, are you not feeling the love?

Yeah, we all know that the playoffs are a longshot, but even the slight possibility of belief has to be infectious.

And hey, I know I’m a hypocrite. I did post an article with this headline less than two weeks ago... ⏬

The Canucks have gone 3-0-1 since I wrote that, increasing their playoff odds from “nah” to “most likely, nah.”

But, let’s entertain the idea of playoffs, shall we?

Here’s what the standings could look like if the Canuckswin the next four games on this homestand AND get a little bit of help from the teams they’re chasing.

If the Canucks sweep this homestand and increase their win streak to seven, they’d have 88 points in 77 games. Here’s a look at what would need to happen with the teams ahead of the Canucks to at least make things interesting over the final week and a half.

Los Angeles Kings, who currently have 86 points in 73 games. (@ CHI today, @ COL tomorrow, vs CBJ Apr 16, @ ANA Apr 19). If they went 2-3, they’d have 90 points in 78 games .

. Vegas Golden Knights, who currently have 84 points in 73 games. (@ VAN today, @ CGY Apr 14, @ EDM Apr 16, vs Devils Apr 16). If they went 2-2, including a loss to Vancouver, they’d have 88 points in 77 games.

Dallas Stars, who currently have 86 points in 72 games. (vs TBL today, vs Min Apr 14, vs Sharks Apr 16, @ Van Apr 18). If they went 2-2, including a loss to Vancouver, they’d have 90 points in 76 games.

Clearly, the odds are long, but the Canucks have the potential to make things interesting if they can rattle off a few more wins on home ice.

Are you feeling the love yet?

Canucks News

Speaking of love, 19-year-old Belarussian prospect Danila Klimovich just tied the knot at Cultus Lake. [Abbotsford News]

Despite not getting much on the scoresheet, Vasily Podkolzin is getting lots of love from both his coach and teammates right now, and deservedly so. [The Province]

Here’s what Bruce Boudreau said about Podkolzin after Saturday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

“I thought he played really good. he was stickhandling, making moves, passing.

“I think a little bit of bad luck, I mean, this stuff next year will be going in the net for him.

“He's certainly gaining a lot of confidence and I'm gaining a lot of confidence in him.”

Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser were still both absent at Canucks practice on Monday, so the likes of Podkolzin and Alex Chiasson should still continue to see top-six minutes.

Speaking of Chiasson, he’s turned into one of the better bargains in the NHL this season. [Daily Hive]

NHL News

The Edmont-ugh Oilers are the biggest risers in Sportlogiq’s Power Rankings [ TSN ]

] Switching from “ugh” to “oh no,” Mark Stone could somehow return to the lineup tonight for Vegas against the Canucks. [NHL]

According to CapFriendly. they have a shade over $5 million in cap space after accounting for LTIR. Stone’s cap hit is $9.5 million, so a couple of drastic moves would need to be made if he were to return to the lineup.