Wake With Elias- April 11, 2022: Dallas Does It Again, Dammit.

All in all it was a pretty good week for the Canucks, garnering seven of a possible eight points, outscoring their opposition 16-7 and keeping themselves, albeit improbably, in the race for the final Wild Card slot in the Western Conference. The problem is that the two teams that currently hold those spots continue to rack up points, so any ground gained is temporary. It’s becoming clear that the only path to the post season for Vancouver isn’t via a Wild Card berth, but actually catching the third place Los Angeles Kings, who like the Dallas Stars, are sitting six points ahead of the Canucks. But unlike Dallas, the Canucks actually have a game in hand on the Kings, which is going to be huge if this whole thing hasn’t been decided when these teams meet on April 28th at Rogers Arena.

The bad news (because there’s always bad news when it comes to the Canucks)? The Kings have just one game against a team currently holding a playoff spot the rest of the way, while the Canucks have five. That’s the improbable part. Still, they are definitely showing the signs of getting on a roll here, and if there’s one thing we know about hockey is that stranger things have indeed happened. Every playoff season needs a Cinderella team and the Canucks are sprinting towards the ball, trying desperately to get inside the gate before it’s locked.

So that brings us to last night’s action, with four games that affect the Canucks playoff hopes. First up is the Winnipeg Jets, who went into their game with Ottawa trailing Vancouver by three points. Despite getting two goals from Brady Tkachuk in the third, Kyle Connor’s 42’nd of the season would be the difference in a 4-3 Jets win.

Let’s move on to the previously mentioned Los Angeles Kings, who were in Minnesota to take on the Wild last night. LA’s been one of the best road teams in the NHL this season, but definitely weren’t last night, as they dropped their third straight, in a 6-3 win by the Wild.

The Nashville Predators went into last night sitting six points up on Vancouver with two games in hand, and while they lost, they did manage an OT point as Sidney Crosby’s second of the game gave them a 3-2 victory at home. We’ll discuss why that was pretty bad for the Preds (and the NHL) in a bit.

And finally, the Dallas Stars were on the road in Chicago, having lost at home to New Jersey on Saturday afternoon. The Blackhawks are terrible, and thus it’s another Dallas win, led by Jason Robertson’s two goals in the second period en route to a 6-4 victory. The Stars have four games in the next eight days, with visits from Tampa Bay, Minnesota and San Jose before a massive Monday night tilt in Vancouver.

And now we move on to Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby was the hero last night, with two goals including the OT winner, which was his 1400th career point. The problem here is that he shouldn’t have been playing in this game, and that’s all on the NHL and their utterly useless Department of Player Safety. We go back to Saturday, where Crosby sucker punches former Canuck Nic Dowd.

We’ve already seen fines issued for similar incidents this season, yet there was absolute silence from DoPS on this one. And it’s not the first time that Crosby’s gone after Dowd, either.

It’s a pretty blatant slew foot, one that injured Dowd, and not the first time Crosby’s slew-footed an opponent. Not once has he been suspended or fined for these, though. And to make matters worse, another Penguin with a long history of escaping punishment for dirty plays was at it again last night.

We’ll await any kind of decision from DoPS on discipline, but there’s no word yet on any hearing.

It’s been another dismal year in Buffalo, but they’ll get a glimpse of what could hopefully be a bright future as the 1st overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft makes his NHL debut tomorrow night. Owen Power signed his entry level contract last week, and will be in the lineup as the Sabres visit the COTU in a battle against the Leafs. Add in the animosity shown by these teams in the Heritage Classic early this year in Hamilton, and you might wanna tune into this one before the Canucks take on the Golden Knights. Power had a fantastic season in Michigan, compiling 32 points in 33 games as well as representing Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.