Wake With Elias: Boudreau Extension Debate Begins

With the playoff dream looking dead, some attention has shifted to the future of coach Bruce Boudreau.

By Markus Meyer
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v Vancouver Canucks

Canucks News

  • With the Canucks’ playoff dream all but dead, some have shifted their attention towards the future of head coach Bruce Boudreau. Bruce seemingly wants to stay, for his part:
  • Harman Dayal weighed in on the Boudreau situation:
  • Brady Keeper, a defender who was injured in the pre-season, made his return to the ice:
  • A message from Gino Odjick on First Nations night:
  • As well, a video recap of First Nations night from the Canucks:
  • And a new signing for Abbotsford:

Hockey News

  • The PHF has a new lead in Nicole Corriero:
  • Coyotes forward Clayton Keller announces that he is done for the season:
  • Canes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will also be out for a couple of weeks:
  • And an injury roundup (there are a lot of them) for the Maple Leafs:

