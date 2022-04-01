Wake With Elias: Boudreau Extension Debate Begins

Canucks News
- With the Canucks’ playoff dream all but dead, some have shifted their attention towards the future of head coach Bruce Boudreau. Bruce seemingly wants to stay, for his part:
Bruce Boudreau on whether he’s earned an extension: I think I’ve done an okay job. It’s a tough question. I want to coach forever, and I really like Vancouver. So I guess that answers the question. #Canucks @Sportsnet650— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) March 31, 2022
- Harman Dayal weighed in on the Boudreau situation:
What does Bruce Boudreau's future look like in Vancouver?@harmandayal2 joins #Canucks Central with @SatiarShah and @israelfehr next to talk about that, the team falling out of the playoff race, and more.— Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) March 31, 2022
- Brady Keeper, a defender who was injured in the pre-season, made his return to the ice:
Brady Keeper joining #Canucks at practice today for first time since breaking his leg at training camp pic.twitter.com/NJVBg7Aw0J— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) March 31, 2022
- A message from Gino Odjick on First Nations night:
A kid from Kitigan Zibi First Nation.#Canucks legend Gino Odjick shares a message for fans on First Nations Night. pic.twitter.com/UKWUe4qLrk— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 31, 2022
- As well, a video recap of First Nations night from the Canucks:
- And a new signing for Abbotsford:
Abbotsford Canucks have signed Vinny Arseneau to a two-year extension.— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) March 31, 2022
Great signing for the AHL club.
Hockey News
- The PHF has a new lead in Nicole Corriero:
Nicole Corriero, a Harvard graduate and lawyer will be announced as the new lead of the #PHF Players Association. Corriero is a former 3-time All-American, and former captain of Harvard's women's hockey team.— Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) March 31, 2022
- Coyotes forward Clayton Keller announces that he is done for the season:
Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately the season’s over for me, but I’m resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits. I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!!— Clayton Keller (@ClaytonKeller37) March 31, 2022
- Canes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will also be out for a couple of weeks:
Rod Brind’Amour says that Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be out at least a couple of weeks due to the lower-body injury suffered Monday against Washington.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 31, 2022
- And an injury roundup (there are a lot of them) for the Maple Leafs:
Mrazek out for rest of regular season, Muzzin getting closer to return https://t.co/OKJIUf8hth— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 31, 2022
