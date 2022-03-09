GAME RECAP #58: NUCKS WIN!!! DROP HABS 5-3!!!!!!

Shout out to your Vancouver Canucks. After 19 attempts, they have slain the dragon against the team that has our former dragon-slayer behind the bench.

The regulation Les Misérables win dragon has been slain.

Sure, the important thing was the win - because time-limited reasons - but beating the Habs in regulation in the ROG is almost as sweet a victory as beating the CoTU in the CoTU.

The safety lesson in this game was the questionable safeness of the legendary ONE Goal lead. Or maybe it was 3. Whatever.

The Nucks gave up the lead in the first as the Habs jumped out to the commanding 1 goal lead.

Not for long.... cause it’s Hammer time in the ROG. Bags a goal - without baggy pants part.

Tied after 1... yes, tied 1-1 after 1.

No worries. The insurmountable 1 goal lead is restored.

By the Canucks! On the PP! Yay!

Brock exemplifies the game’s try, try again theme. His 1st in-close shot is stopped. Not the 2nd. Yay!

Cleaning up his own rebound.

Again the impregnable one goal lead hockey axiom theory is busted.

In the worst possible way. A rare misplay on the Demmering goal line and some Letherous player on the Habs stuffs the puck between Demmer’s pads. Rude. Just plain rude. Not inviting them back for the rest of the season.

And... yup... the game is tied at 2 after 2. I’m not making this up. It’s been a pitched battle against hockey lore. And our MUST WIN Nucking certainty.

Early in the 3rd, our point leading puck thief waited, pounced, stole, skated, shot and potted his 3rd point of the night.

Miller steals to create his own breakaway and seals it with a laser wrister! — Gwailoh

The one goal Nucking lead is restored! Harmony and balance in the ROG restored.

But will it be enough? Of course, the hockey lore traditionalists exclaim.

Fortunately, Sneaky Pete isn’t a hockey traditionist. But he is sneaky dekey. Sweet power play moves and and a snappy shot that startled the Habbing keeper.

Holy shit! Petey snipes in stride after splitting the D! — Gwailoh

Wow, that was ridiculous. — Raddy

The Nucks now have the doubly insurmountable 2 goal lead.

And they’ll need it.

Because those rude puck Habs rudely pulled their goalie nearly 5 minutes before their regulation loss and get another rude goal! How rude.

Definitely not inviting them back this season.

Doesn’t matter. Because the one goal lead remains intact.

Until the foolish puck-gambling Habs pull their goalie and Pete, Pearson and Bo make them pay with the EN end of hope goal.

Shout out to Lammy. Made some big boy plays all night and almost got a goal but for excessive ice friction coefficients.

This was a full team win, even if it was billed as a MUST WIN.

How full? Even Chaise was moving his feet. Fast.

I didn’t know Chaisson could skate that fast, rushing down with Bo like that. — Raddy

Game thread even had to perform a jersey check.

maybe him and motte swapped jerseys? — Twitchy

Coming home after the biggest, most important win on the road, we might have been a bit worried taking on the the Montreal Spoilers - who have spoiled quite a few games for teams chasing a spot at the big dance. And we thank them for that.

They’re still a rude team and not invited back to the ROG.

Way to start the home-stand. These Habs are much better than they looked last time. Fast, aggressive, sharp. But our goalie was much better, and we did have more chances and shots. Well deserved win. So glad that Petey is back! — Atty

ROGGING VIDEO

Back in the building and calling the game, the 2 Johns make recaps better.

GAME STATS (BIG GAME STATS)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canadiens MTL 25 41% 0/0 8 0 0 0 Canucks VAN 33 59% 0/0 8 0 0 0



SHOTS (BIG SHOTS)

Period MTL VAN 1st 6 7 2nd 9 14 3rd 10 12 Total 25 33



PLAYER STATS (4 Point MiIlller)

ROG-PRESSORS

Sneaky Pete is back, making dekes and taking shots. And not just at the media.

"I think our line definitely played better. The whole team played good."



"I think our line definitely played better. The whole team played good."

Elias Pettersson meets with the media following the win over Montreal

We’re as desperate for wins as we are to keep JT. Unless a dozen teams offer 5 firsts, 10 seconds and 3 Top D - on a timeshare deal for Miller.

"We need these wins. We're a desperate team. Every game out should be easy to get up for."



"We need these wins. We're a desperate team. Every game out should be easy to get up for."

J.T. Miller speaks with the media after his 4-point performance

Bruce belts out the praise for the game’s 1st 4-point star.

"He’s taken over as the catalyst and the leader. It’s wonderful to see because you need that at this time of the season.”



"He's taken over as the catalyst and the leader. It's wonderful to see because you need that at this time of the season."

Coach Bruce Boudreau on J.T. Miller

No player since the Sedins has racked up this many points thus far in a season. JT is 3rd in the league for PP points - top 10 in scoring - 10 game point streak - 67 points in 56 games.

He’ll do. JT’s high risk style is paying high rewards. Just like we knew it would back in first couple Green months this season.

Some tougher MUST WIN games coming up. Our NM brainrumtrust at the recent roundtable concluded the Nucks Must Win 5 of their 7 ROG games.

1 down, 4 to go.