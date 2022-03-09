Gamethread #58: Canucks vs Les Habs

Guess which team has gone 7-3-0 in their last 10 games....

Both the Canucks and Montreal actually. Montreal seems to be enjoying their coaching change as well. Imagine, people thought it was the absence of Carey Price that caused Montreal’s decline, but it was the coaching...go figure.

Unlike Vancouver though, Montreal has no shot at the playoffs. The Habs get lots of chances to ruin the hopes and dreams of other teams.....like the Canucks. Vancouver has to make up 6 points over this homestand. If Vancouver keeps winning, then GMPA might just keep this team the way it is until the draft. The braintrust at NM discussed what the Canucks needed to do during this homestand to stay in the race and the consensus seems to be a 5-2 record is the minimum.

A win tonight against the Habs would be a good start. The Canucks won the earlier meeting this year in Montreal and a season sweep of Toronto and Montreal should get the Canucks a trophy!



Enjoy the loud rowdy Montreal fans at Rogers tonight. Let’s hope they are silenced early.

Go Canucks Go!

**Shout out to Twitchy, who called me a millennial in the last gamethread. I wish I was that young.