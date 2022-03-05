Gamethread #57: Canucks vs CotU

Good afternoon Canucks fans.

I don’t think we’ll enjoy today’s broadcast, as the Canucks enter into a territory where they are always seen as the ugly 2nd cousin twice removed from the team that is hosting them tonight.

The 2nd part of the bad news is as Kent pointed out int he preview, the Nucks haven’t won in this media hellhole since 2011.

Although, the good news for us is that I am calling a win tonight. The Nucks are going to win.

The best part for me is that no one actually reads these things and I can’t be held accountable if they lose.

Go Canucks Go!