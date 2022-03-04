 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Canucks Beat the Isles

The Canucks took down the Islanders 4-3

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • In a bit of a back and forth game, the Canucks came out victorious against the New York Islanders:
  • A huge win for Vasili Podkolzin, who scored in the contest:
  • Another fun storyline, Brad Hunt scoring his first for his hometown team!
  • Barry Trotz had an interesting choice of words on his team’s play against the Canucks:
  • Daniel Wagner on what the Trevor Linden trade can teach us today:
  • And of course, some reporting on the ongoing JT Miller situation:

Hockey News

  • The latest awards watch from The Athletic:
  • Some NHL logo news for the upcoming playoffs:
  • A look at some of the top undrafted college agents:
  • And the weekend slate for the PHF:

