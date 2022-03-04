Wake With Elias: Canucks Beat the Isles

Canucks News
- In a bit of a back and forth game, the Canucks came out victorious against the New York Islanders:
Comeback complete ✅ pic.twitter.com/izIFGxUQPg— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022
- A huge win for Vasili Podkolzin, who scored in the contest:
And the belt goes to... pic.twitter.com/a9uigBDp5u— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022
- Another fun storyline, Brad Hunt scoring his first for his hometown team!
That feeling when you score your first goal with your hometown team.— Rink Wide (@rinkwidepodcast) March 4, 2022
- Barry Trotz had an interesting choice of words on his team’s play against the Canucks:
Quite the quote from Barry Trotz regarding his team's turnovers vs Canucks pic.twitter.com/9OG2T3PTEN— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2022
- Daniel Wagner on what the Trevor Linden trade can teach us today:
24 years ago, the trade of a 27-year-old Trevor Linden set the #Canucks up for the next decade.— Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) March 3, 2022
It's illustrative of why they shouldn't be scared to pull the trigger on a major deal with one of their top forwards now.https://t.co/L9Bs8JXqQH
- And of course, some reporting on the ongoing JT Miller situation:
According to Frank Seravalli, there are teams frothing at the mouth to get JT Miller but he thinks #canucks are either playing hard to get, or made an internal decision to keep him.— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) March 3, 2022
Hockey News
- The latest awards watch from The Athletic:
NHL Awards Watch— dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) March 3, 2022
Auston Matthews is having the best season of any skater and should be the Hart trophy front-runner.
But Igor Shesterkin is making a very strong case to be the first goalie in seven years to win MVP.https://t.co/KDGMoEkvUU pic.twitter.com/rZq9w7YeyB
- Some NHL logo news for the upcoming playoffs:
Here’s a bit of #NHL logo news.— icethetics (@icethetics) March 3, 2022
This has been the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo since 2013. The year has been iterated but the design has otherwise remained unchanged.
Its run is now over.
A new logo is coming for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kJOPazpDfQ
- A look at some of the top undrafted college agents:
It's College Undrafted Free Agent szn, with some NCAA seasons set to end as soon as this weekend.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 3, 2022
Here is @chrismpeters with his Top 10 players available to #NHL teams (including one from @GBHKY), along with six other names to watch @DailyFaceoff:https://t.co/xHQ1shnqo7
- And the weekend slate for the PHF:
As the playoffs draw closer and closer we have an exciting slate of games this weekend pic.twitter.com/t3ZpWAMnls— PHF (@PHF) March 3, 2022
