GAME RECAP #69: NUCKS WIN - Less Chances To Win Again - Get Blued Out 4-3

2 Consecutive losses gives us the blues. The big bruising blues.

We’re not ready for that.

The wild carding Nucks just aren’t good enough. Especially when Bo leaves the game early. And Demmer can’t stop them all. And Brock can’t skate hard enough to win defensive backchecking battles.

Worse... the Nucking special teams have regressed to a specialness we didn’t want to see again this season.

PP gives up a shortie. And to match the regressiveness, the PK gave up one too. Cue nausea flashbacks.

Win the week is not off to a good start.

The Nucking stretched run is stretched to near breaking. Or beyond.

Oh well... time to ponder the big bruising changes coming to the Nucking roster.

Good Moments

Nucks score first. Off the... might not have seen it for awhile... score off the forecheck! It’s a 4th line effort with a sniping Chaiser!

A top corner pick by #39 pic.twitter.com/U8UVyI0iJZ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 31, 2022

After 7 minutes without a shot on goal, Super Pete takes the takeaway to the net and snipes!

Turnover turned into a goal pic.twitter.com/eA1Sv6Ixhx — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 31, 2022

Then the bad things happened and the Nucks find themselves down 4-2 in the 3rd. But for 5 minutes the Nucks played out of their jerseys to get some chances against the big stingy blues.

And got a Gnarly chance with a sneaky tip from Pete to score the penultimate tieing goal.

Tip in front by EP40! pic.twitter.com/6TCKwT3sz7 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 31, 2022

Not enough in the tank, the bench, or the ROG to get a point. Or 2. Which is what they needed to keep our future game threads bright.

Worst Moment

After getting the lead in the 2nd on a snappy Pete snipe, the Nucks go on the PP. Pete over handles the puck on entry and it goes the other way for the shortie on Demmers.

Even Super Pete can make mistakes. Just not a smart move to take on 3 defenders at one time. We appreciate his 2⁄ 3 of a hattie... but still... Nucks need smarter plays in critical moments.

Not Good Enough

The Nucks aren’t good enough to overcome starting from behind. They didn’t tonight. But couldn’t keep the lead long enough to extend the lead.

The Nucking PK was trending in the right direction - finally got out of the basement last game. Back downstairs in this one.

The Nucking PP has given up more shorties than any other team in the league this season. Not a verified fact - but after a gut-check - sure feels like it. Nucks, ROG, even the ever happy go-lucky game thread was deflated after the shortie. Or worse.

Argh! Cough up a shorty! — Gwailoh

Livin the Blues

The Blues are too big, too bruisy and just too much for this Nucking roster.

Of course, if the refs had called the game according to the rules of the game, Nucks would have had at least 2 more power play chances - to give up a shortie.

ROG LOSS VID

Who woulda thunk the 2 Johns couldn’t make a home game a nice homey win.

GAME STATS (not the stats we were looking for)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Blues STL 24 55% 1/1 2 25 16 6 Canucks VAN 25 46% 0/1 2 27 18 12



SHOTS (lost shots)

Period STL VAN 1st 7 5 2nd 12 9 3rd 5 11 Total 24 25



PLAYER STATS (Pete Gets 2. Gives Away 1)

ROG DE-PRESSERS

Pete takes the heat, cops the plea and moves on.

"You can't think about how many points you need, we just got to go out and try to win the next game."



️ Elias Pettersson#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/vNZfyVThoU — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 31, 2022

Schenn plays the heavy game - enjoys the grind... just not the special kind.

"They're a veteran team. They got a lead and got a good grind game. We got some looks but they won the special teams battle tonight which ended up being the difference."



️ Luke Schenn#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/2exVlVpAX3 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 31, 2022

No Gabbie in the ROG presser chamber. It’s a Bruce bout of resignation. Not our fav bout.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau speaks with the media following tonight's loss to St. Louis.#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/QtnhQi9Ad9 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 31, 2022

After the BruceBump and that incredible 7 game run, seems the Nucks have run out of runs.

Could up their spicey food diet, but to win consistently - a big, big streaking bunch of consistent wins would need more than a menu change up.

Oh well... with this old nemesis out of the way, Nucks have a date - a double date with the Stolen, recently Struggling Knights. Worse... or better... face Lost Wages 3 times in a week. Gonna need their poker faces. And only the best puck luck.

The best puck luck is homemade - forged from skill, urgency and molten desire. Not molting desire - that bird flew early in the season.

Starting poor early in the season makes it tough to catch up late. At least that start-poor strategy lingered into game starts. Ummm... not the consistency we were looking for.