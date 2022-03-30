Gamethread #69: Canucks vs Blues

I don’t think I need to explain the importance of this game. So would argue that this game has little importance as the Canucks season is too far gone. In the end these games do have some importance for the future, even if it doesn’t include the playoffs.



The Canucks management will get their first shot to re-shape this team this summer and I would have to think that everyone except Hughes and Demko could leave under the right conditions. (I know...you want Petey to be safe as well.)

So tonight’s game needs to be a bounce back game that leads into a 2 game sweep of Vegas for us to get excited for the possibility of extra games in May. Bruce better have a different plan against the Blues then. The Canucks were kept to outside shots for most of the night and didn’t capitalize on their up close chances.



Is tonight’s game a must-win?

If they don’t win, then we will have to cheer....for...the Kings to beat the Oilers.

I don’t want to do that.

Go Canucks Go!