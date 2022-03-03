GAME RECAP #56: NUCKS WIN!!! EDGE ISLES 4-3 IN REGULATION!

We knew this was going to be a MUST WIN bounce back game. Not only did we know this, but it looked like the Nucks knew it too.
The Nucks played a solid, reliable road opening period. Which was a nice change from the Jersey start.
But... as ever... the game thread wanted more.
Someone let me know...is this a good start to a road game? — Westy
Not only was it a good start, it was a great start. Didn’t give up the 1st goal of the game in the 1st.
Not going to happen on Demmer’s watch.
Reflexes like no other. pic.twitter.com/zR0wuN7XoR— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022
Instead, the Nucks & Demmers gave it up in the 2nd on a long shot from far away. How far away? Game was in NY, so you do the math.
Doesn’t matter.
The Nucking Big 3D are playing down low where the goals are scored and plays aren’t called.
Hammer and Hunt combing for Hunt’s
10th 1st of the season.
The pride of Maple Ridge!— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022
Hunt gets his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/73nZquUcQJ
All tied up and the Nucks are pressing to open it up.
Games gotten a little fire wagon-ish... that’s never a bad thing as far as I’m concerned. — Twitchy
The fire-wagoneers are
standing sitting by on their couches. Call for your reservation now.
we’re better at that than they are - our goalie is used to it, even when the opposing team isn’t playing fire wagon hockey, we are anyway — Raddy
And just like that the fired-up Nucks score to lead 2-1.
Boeser getting his points before the trade — Westy
Millsy with the deflection out front pic.twitter.com/3jg8HN7lTL— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022
A lead the Nucks won’t give up.
Until the last minute of the 2nd.
At least the road Nucks are wary enough to not let the home team get the lead.
Until early in the 3rd when Brock decides it’s better to giveaway than takeaway.
Damn... good defending there brock... — Twtichy
Nucks are down 3-2, but it doesn’t matter.
If the lack-luster Isles can score 2 unanswered goals, why not the Nucks?
The first to answer the unanswered call was Hogz. His goal drought has lasted from the 1st day of January until now. That’s a parched desert that soon might have encompassed the pressbox. Let it rain, Hogz, let it rain.
Wooo what a nice goal Hoagie!!! — Twitchy
This one must've felt good. pic.twitter.com/bw56g5t2CA— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022
Who woooooo’d harder, game thread or Hogz?
All tied up in the bottom of the 3rd.
Runners on Bo on the boards to Podz to net to GWG!
Hoagie off the schneid and Podz pots one off a sublime backhand assist from Bo — Gwailoh
"2 GOALS IN 45 SECONDS!" pic.twitter.com/oSIRZf8n9U— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022
Tough road game.
Nucks get behind. Tie it up. Nucks take the lead. Nucks lose the lead. Nucks get behind. Tie it up again. Nucks take the lead and finally do not give it up.
Huge and mandatory win!
Sweet, a good victory over a team we should beat. That’s how it should be. Win all the games that you should win, and then go 50/50 vs everyone else and you’ll make the playoffs. — Raddy
All those mathematical machinations by the new Nucking Hockey Ops and statistical presentations simplified by the NM game thread. We really are all Canucks.
Keys to the Game
The Nucking special teams won the special teams battle. How do we know this? Re-read paragraph starting sentence - it’s right there.
The Nucks special teams won the special battle despite your skepticism and Nucking PP failing in both their attempts at being the special scoring team.
So, how’d they win?
Simples. The Nucking PK was perfect. Did not allow a single goal while not having to defend against a single attempt. That’s perfection at work. Or perfection without the work part, which is even more perfect.
While Demmers may not have been playing in his consistent ninety percentile zone, Huggie was making plays, getting a couple points and the game’s 1st star.
ROAD VIDEO COVERAGE
The 2 Johns continue to call the eastern games from the booth in the east. Of Ontario.
GAME STATS (battle of the special teams - just kidding)
|SOG
|FO%
|PP
|PIM
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|
Canucks
VAN
|38
|59%
|0/2
|0
|19
|21
|10
|
Islanders
NYI
|27
|41%
|0/0
|4
|23
|16
|10
SHOT OUT COUNT (Nucks win the goal AND shot count)
|Period
|VAN
|NYI
|1st
|13
|8
|2nd
|16
|9
|3rd
|9
|10
|Total
|38
|27
PLAYER STATS (G-drought ends for Hogz & Podz)
|#
|Forwards
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|6
|B. Boeser
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|17:45
|3:09
|--:--
|0
|8
|C. Garland
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14:24
|0:48
|--:--
|0
|9
|J.T. Miller
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|54
|18:17
|3:09
|--:--
|0
|15
|M. Highmore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12:47
|0:03
|--:--
|0
|21
|N. Hoglander
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|39
|A. Chiasson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12:34
|0:48
|--:--
|0
|40
|E. Pettersson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|53
|19:26
|2:44
|--:--
|0
|53
|B. Horvat
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|79
|19:21
|3:09
|--:--
|0
|64
|T. Motte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|0:03
|--:--
|0
|70
|T. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15:12
|0:48
|--:--
|0
|91
|J. Lammikko
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|42
|12:17
|0:03
|--:--
|0
|92
|V. Podkolzin
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|#
|Defense
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|2
|L. Schenn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|17:16
|0:03
|--:--
|0
|23
|O. Ekman-Larsson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|21:46
|0:52
|--:--
|0
|27
|T. Hamonic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|17:27
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|43
|Q. Hughes
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|25:37
|3:08
|--:--
|0
|57
|T. Myers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|18:57
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|77
|B. Hunt
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|16:13
|1:13
|--:--
|0
|#
|Goalies
|GP
|REC
|GA
|SV
|SA
|S
|EV
|PP
|SH
|SAVE-SHOTS
|SV%
|PIM
|TOI
|GAA
|35
|T. Demko
|--
|24
|27
|24–27
|0–0
|0–0
|24–27
|.889
|0
|60:00
When Demmers wins a game with a .889 SV%, you know how important winning is.
ROAD IMPRESSORS
Hometown goal Hunt on the board and on the air.
“Never would I have ever dreamed of playing for my hometown team, scoring a goal, and getting a huge win when we need it the most.”— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022
Brad Hunt#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/MYXuxN6eRl
Bounce Back Bruce is ready to go on a bounce back roll. Or at least we are. Also makes mention of the contribution of special teams - in his own special way.
“We’ve been a pretty good bounce-back team and we want to continue doing that.”— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022
Coach Boudreau #Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/eK9ujPkD5m
Not only did the Nucks claim the absolutely necessary 2 points, was a 3 point western conference game played in the east. How is that possible?
Simples. The teams in the west the Nucks are chasing either lost in OT or even better in regulation.
Special note: Sportynet scoreboard highlighting the new coach bump in Montreal.
Next stop, the most important stop at the most important rink in the universe to play the Most Important Team in the Universe. Who just lost a game to one of the least important teams in the east.
Nucks can make it a trend on Saturday.
