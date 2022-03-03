GAME RECAP #56: NUCKS WIN!!! EDGE ISLES 4-3 IN REGULATION!

We knew this was going to be a MUST WIN bounce back game. Not only did we know this, but it looked like the Nucks knew it too.

The Nucks played a solid, reliable road opening period. Which was a nice change from the Jersey start.

But... as ever... the game thread wanted more.

Someone let me know...is this a good start to a road game? — Westy

Not only was it a good start, it was a great start. Didn’t give up the 1st goal of the game in the 1st.

Not going to happen on Demmer’s watch.

Instead, the Nucks & Demmers gave it up in the 2nd on a long shot from far away. How far away? Game was in NY, so you do the math.

Doesn’t matter.

The Nucking Big 3D are playing down low where the goals are scored and plays aren’t called.

Hammer and Hunt combing for Hunt’s 10th 1st of the season.

The pride of Maple Ridge!

Hunt gets his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/73nZquUcQJ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022

All tied up and the Nucks are pressing to open it up.

Games gotten a little fire wagon-ish... that’s never a bad thing as far as I’m concerned. — Twitchy

The fire-wagoneers are standing sitting by on their couches. Call for your reservation now.

we’re better at that than they are - our goalie is used to it, even when the opposing team isn’t playing fire wagon hockey, we are anyway — Raddy

And just like that the fired-up Nucks score to lead 2-1.

Boeser getting his points before the trade — Westy

Millsy with the deflection out front pic.twitter.com/3jg8HN7lTL — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022

A lead the Nucks won’t give up.

Until the last minute of the 2nd.

At least the road Nucks are wary enough to not let the home team get the lead.

Until early in the 3rd when Brock decides it’s better to giveaway than takeaway.

Damn... good defending there brock... — Twtichy

Nucks are down 3-2, but it doesn’t matter.

If the lack-luster Isles can score 2 unanswered goals, why not the Nucks?

The first to answer the unanswered call was Hogz. His goal drought has lasted from the 1st day of January until now. That’s a parched desert that soon might have encompassed the pressbox. Let it rain, Hogz, let it rain.

Wooo what a nice goal Hoagie!!! — Twitchy

Who woooooo’d harder, game thread or Hogz?

All tied up in the bottom of the 3rd. Runners on Bo on the boards to Podz to net to GWG!

Hoagie off the schneid and Podz pots one off a sublime backhand assist from Bo — Gwailoh

Tough road game.

Nucks get behind. Tie it up. Nucks take the lead. Nucks lose the lead. Nucks get behind. Tie it up again. Nucks take the lead and finally do not give it up.

Huge and mandatory win!

Sweet, a good victory over a team we should beat. That’s how it should be. Win all the games that you should win, and then go 50/50 vs everyone else and you’ll make the playoffs. — Raddy

All those mathematical machinations by the new Nucking Hockey Ops and statistical presentations simplified by the NM game thread. We really are all Canucks.

Keys to the Game

The Nucking special teams won the special teams battle. How do we know this? Re-read paragraph starting sentence - it’s right there.

The Nucks special teams won the special battle despite your skepticism and Nucking PP failing in both their attempts at being the special scoring team.

So, how’d they win?

Simples. The Nucking PK was perfect. Did not allow a single goal while not having to defend against a single attempt. That’s perfection at work. Or perfection without the work part, which is even more perfect.

While Demmers may not have been playing in his consistent ninety percentile zone, Huggie was making plays, getting a couple points and the game’s 1st star.

ROAD VIDEO COVERAGE

The 2 Johns continue to call the eastern games from the booth in the east. Of Ontario.

GAME STATS (battle of the special teams - just kidding)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 38 59% 0/2 0 19 21 10 Islanders NYI 27 41% 0/0 4 23 16 10



SHOT OUT COUNT (Nucks win the goal AND shot count)

Period VAN NYI 1st 13 8 2nd 16 9 3rd 9 10 Total 38 27



PLAYER STATS (G-drought ends for Hogz & Podz)

When Demmers wins a game with a .889 SV%, you know how important winning is.

ROAD IMPRESSORS

Hometown goal Hunt on the board and on the air.

“Never would I have ever dreamed of playing for my hometown team, scoring a goal, and getting a huge win when we need it the most.”



Brad Hunt#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/MYXuxN6eRl — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022

Bounce Back Bruce is ready to go on a bounce back roll. Or at least we are. Also makes mention of the contribution of special teams - in his own special way.

“We’ve been a pretty good bounce-back team and we want to continue doing that.”



Coach Boudreau #Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/eK9ujPkD5m — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 4, 2022

Not only did the Nucks claim the absolutely necessary 2 points, was a 3 point western conference game played in the east. How is that possible?

Simples. The teams in the west the Nucks are chasing either lost in OT or even better in regulation.

Special note: Sportynet scoreboard highlighting the new coach bump in Montreal.

Next stop, the most important stop at the most important rink in the universe to play the Most Important Team in the Universe. Who just lost a game to one of the least important teams in the east.

Nucks can make it a trend on Saturday.