GAME RECAP #68: NUCKS WIN A BLUESEY 4-1 LOSS

Let’s recap this little road trip of horrors.

4 games in 6 nights.

2 wins.

1 OTL.

And 1 Big Freaking L to end the trip.

That’s not so bad. 5 of 8 points. Some at the prestigious, if rum-stained, NM Roundtable last week, predicted getting 1 or more points was unpredictable.

I would say if they can come out of the back to back with even a single point, that’s a win — Kent Maybe three of six points? — Marcus 4 points would be a miracle. 1 point would not be a surprise. — Westy that’s a not-easy 1 or 2 really hard points — jimmi

It’s not so bad. It just feels that way.

Because the Nucking players know, Bruce knows, for pucking sake, even we know that starting poorly is almost a guaranteed loss.

Giving up 2 goals in the 1st against an stingy Blues team with a goalie that has had the Nucks number, that’s a certain loss.

Bah... pinball goal. — Twitchy

Those happen. Unless you’re really focused right off the hop.

But worse...

Bah... halak can’t make a save... 2-0 from a 2 on 1 after a gnarly pass by garland intercepted... halak follows the guy being covered/ — Twitchy

Bah bah win. Say hello to our little token comeback goal.

The thing is, the Nucking turnovers probably hurt them. But there were only 5 pucks given away. Nucks hand out those at home in a single period. To little kids and strangers.

At least the Nucking PK was perfect. Killed all 3.

The Nucking PP was so much less than perfect. Going zero for 2.

ah yes, the power play, a great time to give up multiple 2 on 1s — Raddy

Remember the zero-giveaway game to start this brutal little road trip? We do, but not the Nucks. It was a unicorn game. At least we saw one this season. Something to tell the grandkids about.

Decent comeback effort in the 2nd by the tired Nucking road team. Too late to fill the comeback story with lots of goals and the fives of high.

Sometimes you get the blues, sometimes they get you.

VIDEO BLUEOUT

2 John getting the Blues? We know what that feels like.

GAME STATS (Hard Working Loss)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 36 51% 0/2 6 17 8 5 Blues STL 29 49% 0/3 4 28 17 11



SHOT COUNTING (Not the good ones)

Period VAN STL 1st 8 9 2nd 17 9 3rd 11 11 Total 36 29



PLAYER STATS (Hunting For Goals)

ROADGRINDPRESSER

JT tells us what we didn’t want to know, but do - starts.

"They had a better start than we did...We play them again in two nights, and we’re going to put forth a better effort then."



️ J.T. Miller speaks post-game#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/yW7iYwmPhD — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 29, 2022

We are spared from hearing Bruce talk about the start of games - or the middle and ending part.

Put this one on the blue burner, jet back to the coast and get ready to face the same dang blues tune. But this time in the confines of EDM ROG soundtracks.

Could be making up the EDM part, but the Nucks need to learn how to win at home as well or better than on the road. EDM, Granville-Grind or C&W (Kent permitting), whatever it takes to start great, score early, often and win continuously.

The margin of error is far into the margins, only multi-multi win streaks will do.

This would be fine time to string together a couple 7 game win streaks. We’d settle for a 7W streak followed quickly with a 6W streak.

Finer than the Nucks can slice it? Could be.